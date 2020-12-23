BERRYVILLE — Effective Jan. 1, Clarke County's full-time firefighters and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) will be able to retire sooner.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors recently adopted a resolution required by the Virginia Retirement System (VRS) for those employees to be eligible for the Enhanced Hazardous Duty benefit.
"It's an issue of fairness," said board Chairman David Weiss, mentioning that Clarke County Sheriff's Office deputies already have the benefit.
So do emergency workers in localities surrounding the county, said Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty.
All 13 current full-time firefighter/EMTs will be eligible for the benefit, as well as those hired for any such positions that might be established in the future or anyone replacing someone currently employed.
The benefit will enable employees under VRS Plan 1 to fully retire after 25 years instead of 30. That is worthwhile, county officials reason, because as employees get older, their risk for on-the-job accidents and injuries increases. The stressful nature of firefighting and rescue duties heightens that risk.
Eligible employees having at least 20 years service are to receive a fixed monthly supplement (currently $1,187) from their retirement until they're either 65 years of age or eligible to receive Social Security. Employees in the state's hybrid retirement program automatically will move up to VRS Plan 2, which offers more benefits.
The county gains from providing the benefit because it reduces the potential for workers' compensation claims that could raise its insurance rates, according to Lichty.
Also, "it's going to be a valuable tool in hiring and retaining employees," he said.
Not providing the Enhanced Hazardous Duty benefit has hindered the county's ability to recruit career firefighter/EMTs, officials have said.
The supervisors had postponed implementing the benefit out of concern the COVID-19 pandemic could hurt county finances, such as through lost and delinquent tax collections.
Officials have taken $75,000 out of contingency expenses to help cover the cost, which could be as much as $95,313 per year, an actuarial study showed.
Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence, a member of the John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad, made the motion to approve providing the benefit.
"I'm very excited and thankful," Lichty said.
