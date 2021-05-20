BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a settlement with a local firm that claimed its senior apartment complex, the Mary Hardesty House, had been improperly taxed.
The county will refund Berryville United Methodist Housing L.P. (BUMH) $90,422.18 for overpayment of real estate taxes from 2017 through 2020. Berryville will refund the firm $24,947.32, a joint settlement agreement shows.
Berryville Town Council approved the town's settlement last week.
The supervisors didn't discuss the county's settlement before approving it in a unanimous vote.
County Administrator Chris Boies recently attributed the overpayment to Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group Ltd., the firm that reassesses property values for the county revenue commissioner's office, not realizing the Mary Hardesty House is classified as "affordable housing."
The commissioner's office handles taxation matters for Berryville as well as the county.
State code Subsection 58.1-3295 dictates that factors such as rents and operating expenses be considered in determining fair-market values for affordable housing. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) defines that term as housing which a household can obtain for no more than 30% of its income. Housing developers receive tax credits as incentive for keeping rental rates low enough for lower-income households to afford.
Under the agreement, the county and town are to correct their assessments for the apartment complex to $4,128,000 for tax years 2017, 2018 and 2019, and $4,280,000 for tax years 2020 and 2021. BUMH is to waive and release all claims for interest on the refunds, as well as submit to Clarke County Circuit Court a dismissal order for its lawsuit.
Mary Hardesty House is at 218 Mosby Blvd. in Berryville.
In another matter, the supervisors approved the Virginia Department of Transportation's six-year Secondary System Improvement Plan for Clarke County.
The plan includes only one project: Replacing the bridge over Opequon Creek along Old Charlestown Road (Route 761) at the Clarke/Frederick county line. Construction is tentatively scheduled to start in 2023. Federal funds are to cover the estimated cost of almost $4.36 million, a document shows.
Nobody spoke during a public hearing on the plan.
The supervisors also voted unanimously to release $20,000 in contingency funds. The money will cover a maintenance contract for high-tech medical equipment in ambulances run by the county's three fire and rescue companies.
Cardiac defibrillators and chest compression devices used in CPR are among the items to be covered, according to county Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty.
"Many of these items are costly to repair," Boies said. The contract will mean "saving money in the long run," he said, versus costs for repairing equipment that malfunctions.
