BERRYVILLE — The annual Easter egg hunt at Long Branch Historic House and Farm near Millwood will go on for at least four more years.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a special events permit enabling the estate to host the hunt on April 8 from noon to 3 p.m., and then for another three springs.
Up to 500 people are expected to attend the event. It’s to include several egg hunts and other activities for children, as well as food vendor trucks. Long Branch is located at 830 Long Branch Lane, Millwood.
Recent changes to county zoning rules necessitated that the supervisors grant the permit. Previously, such events were authorized through administrative channels.
Owners of adjoining properties were notified about the permit application, and none had any objections, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
As part of the approval process, “Long Branch has confirmed that the food trucks will be leaving at the conclusion of the event” to comply with zoning regulations, Boies said.
No traffic problems along U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway) are anticipated. According to Boies, the parking area will be about a mile from the highway so vehicle “stacking” is unlikely.
In another matter, the supervisors adopted a supplemental communication rights easement agreement with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC).
The agreement is necessary for the installation of fibers for the countywide broadband installation project, Boies said.
It will enable fibers to be installed underground in a small section of Chet Hobert Park west of Berryville.
Underground installation is needed to meet clearance requirements where the line crosses West Main Street (Va. 7 Business). After it crosses under the road, the line will be brought up the first utility pole on the park property and run overhead to a nearby electrical substation, according to Boies.
A public hearing was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 10 on the county’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget and tax rates for calendar year 2023.
Under the spending plan, the real estate tax rate is to drop by a penny to 60 cents per $100 of assessed value. That means the owners of a home assessed at $150,000 would see their yearly tax bill drop from $915 to $900.
The personal property tax rate is to drop by 5%, from $4.496 to $4.2712 per $100 of assessment. Funds the county receives annually through the state’s Personal Property Tax Relief Act are to further reduce amounts people owe on their vehicles.
July 1 will mark the start of the new fiscal year.
The supervisors appointed various people to county boards and commissions. Among them:
Jenny Irwin was appointed to the Board of Septic & Well Appeals to fill a vacated seat through Feb. 15, 2024.
Ann Judge was appointed to the Library Advisory Council to fill a vacated seat through April 15, 2025.
Mitch Hoff was appointed to the Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee to fill a vacated seat through Dec. 31, 2025.
Kathy Smart was reappointed to the Berryville Area Development Authority for a three-year term through March 31, 2026.
Robert Glover was reappointed to the Planning Commission for a four-year term through April 30, 2027.
George Ohrstrom II was reappointed to the Planning Commission for a four-year term through April 30, 2027. He also was reappointed to the Conservation Easement Authority for a three-year term through April 30, 2026.
In addition, the supervisors voted to recommend that Stephanie Gray be appointed, and Carolyn Trent and Bryan Conrad be reappointed, to the Lord Fairfax Emergency Medical Services Council for year-long terms through June 20, 2024.
The EMS Council is a regional body. It makes its appointments based on recommendations from local governing boards, Boies said.
