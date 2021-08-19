BERRYVILLE — Four years of work to revise Clarke County’s zoning and subdivision ordinances is completed.
In a unanimous vote, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors adopted the revisions Tuesday night following a public hearing during which only one person spoke.
According to county Planning Director Brandon Stidham, the previous zoning ordinance was amended more than 100 times in the past 25 years, largely to reflect changes in development codes and trends. Not only the public, but also county planning department staff, were finding the rules hard to interpret because they frequently had to go to multiple sections to find information they needed for a specific purpose.
Now, the ordinances are much easier to read and use, said David Weiss, the supervisors’ chairman and Buckmarsh District representative.
Weiss called it “a much better document all around.”
The county’s zoning rules hadn’t been extensively reviewed in more than 35 years. It had been more than 45 years since subdivision rules were thoroughly examined. Both initially were adopted more than 60 years ago.
But no new zoning districts were established as part of the revisions. And no changes were made to allowable lot sizes or residential density restrictions.
Also, no major changes were made to the county’s sliding-scale zoning practices. Those are intended to help maintain larger tracts to preserve the county’s rural character. Fewer dwelling unit rights are permitted for larger tracts than small ones.
Among the more notable changes, the revised zoning ordinance:
Is better organized, with like provisions in one section. That reduces “flipping back and forth” between sections, according to Stidham, to determine the answer to a question.
Uses more charts and tables to present information instead of text.
Contains cross-references.
Organizes zoning districts — including overlay and Berryville annexation area districts — into three subsections. Each details allowable lot densities and dimensional, building and special regulations for each district.
Adds a new section breaking down land use categories, such as agricultural, residential and business.
Includes changes in design standards for private access easements. For example, the revised subdivision ordinance allows for a waiver of design standards — with neighboring property owners’ written consent — when adding lots to an existing major access easement. A construction plan and bonding is required for new private roads and modifications to existing private access easements.
A guidance manual was prepared to help users understand the ordinances.
The lone speaker at the hearing, David Moore of Blue Ridge Mountain Road, voiced concern about a change to home occupation rules affecting his property. People often come there for scenic photo shoots, he said, and the revised rules lower the number of people who can be on the property at once.
However, the revisions take away a limit on how many times per month the maximum number of people allowed at one time can gather, supervisors Vice Chairman Bev McKay noted.
”I hear from people who don’t want large home occupations next to them” at all, said McKay, the White Post District supervisor.
Moore said he likes the revised ordinances overall, though.
”The way they are now,” he said, “they’re going to be much easier for people” to use.
”They’re well-thought out,” McKay added. “But they’re never going to be perfect.”
Changes can be made to the rules if and when they’re deemed necessary, officials have said.
