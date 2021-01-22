BERRYVILLE — Existing businesses with older septic systems also could be eligible for an economic incentive aimed at attracting new businesses to the Waterloo commercial district.
About two miles southwest of Boyce, the district surrounds the intersection of John Mosby Highway (U.S. 50) and Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 50). In a unanimous vote, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a partial waiver of sewer availability fees for businesses committing to locate on vacant sites there.
The Clarke County Sanitary Authority’s water and sewer system serves the district.
Earlier this month, members of the supervisors’ Finance Committee expressed support for offering the incentive for new businesses. However, they wanted the full board to consider it for approval.
White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay said Tuesday afternoon he thinks current Waterloo businesses not on the sewer system, and which have aging septic systems, should be able to apply for the incentive, too.
Having them connected to sewer “would help protect our groundwater,” said McKay, the board’s vice chairman who represents the area.
Some of the existing businesses are using “extremely old septic systems put in further back than I can remember,” he said. They could last “25 years or 25 days (longer). We just don’t know.”
Any businesses with “questionable” sewer systems will be eligible to apply for the incentive, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
“We don’t want to wait” until a system fails for a business to apply, Boies said.
All applications from businesses, both current and proposed, will be considered on a case-by-case basis, he said.
Businesses already at Waterloo include two convenience stores, a farm market, restaurants and a vehicle repair shop.
The fees have apparently been a deterrent in attracting new businesses.
“We want to stir activity in that area,” said supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District.
Water and sewer availability fees are charged to help cover costs for installing the utilities. Sewer fees range from $24,300 for businesses using 1-300 gallons of water to flush sewage each day to a little more than $2 million for businesses using 22,501-25,000 gallons daily, a chart furnished to the supervisors shows.
The incentive calls for one-third of the availability fee to be waived for properties deemed eligible. That represents money the supervisors receive, but which is not budgeted, to recover previous investments by the county in the sanitary authority’s system.
No revenue from availability fees has been collected recently because “there hasn’t been any major (development) activity in that area in quite some time,” Boies said.
With the incentive, qualifying businesses using 1,300 gallons of sewer capacity per day would end up paying $16,198.38, for example, while those using roughly 25,000 gallons would end up paying $1,349,865. Those would be savings of $8,101.62 and $675,135, respectively, information provided to the supervisors shows.
The supervisors plan to allocate up to $100,000 in waivers, at least initially.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.