BERRYVILLE — Environmentalists on Tuesday encouraged the Clarke County Board of Supervisors to urge federal lawmakers to help curb climate change.
Having no authority outside the county, the supervisors usually don't take stances on state and federal issues, let alone global ones.
But the four people who addressed the board during a public comment period argued that climate change can be considered a county issue because it affects county residents.
Clermont Farm CEO Bob Stieg told the supervisors to keep the farmers in the mostly agricultural county in mind. Clermont is a state-owned yet privately-operated agricultural and historical research center near Berryville.
Farmers could lose money if changing climatic and weather conditions harm their crops and forage, Stieg said.
County resident Bill Johnston asked the board to consider adopting a resolution in support of federal legislation to reduce greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide, methane and ozone.
Bill McShea, a county resident who said he is a professional ecologist, mentioned two ideas being considered by Congress: the Green New Deal proposes combining efforts to control climate change with attempts to improve society, such as by reducing economic disparities and creating jobs, but McShea said he favors a fee and dividend system that would levy a tax on carbon emissions involved in producing goods and services.
Berryville resident Leah Robinson predicted that Clarke County eventually will suffer harmful effects of climate change like other parts of the nation are now.
"Clarke County really is not an island," Robinson said. "We're part of this world."
Board Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, told the speakers that the supervisors appreciate their research.
"We'll take your thoughts and think about them," Weiss said. But as far as the supervisors getting involved in addressing climate change as a board, he made no promises.
County Administrator Chris Boies said the supervisors — as a result of the speakers' remarks — could research climate change on their own.
At a future meeting, an individual supervisor might propose that the board make some kind of formal statement endorsing environmental protection efforts, Boies said. Or, supervisors could decide to individually contact area lawmakers and express their opinions on the issue, he said.
