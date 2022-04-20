BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday took another step toward making high-speed internet available countywide.
In a unanimous vote, the board authorized County Administrator Chris Boies to sign an agreement making the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC) the county’s fiscal agent for the project. Boies also received permission to make any last-minute changes to the agreement deemed necessary to make it stronger, following consultations with the county’s part-time attorney, Robert Mitchell.
As fiscal agent, the NSVRC will execute agreements with All Points Broadband, which will provide the service, and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, which will cover much of the cost to provide it.
“Broadband is a wonderful thing,” said Terri Catlett, the supervisors’ vice chairwoman and Millwood District representative. “But it’s complicated,” she said, in terms of making the project come to fruition.
Last December, former Gov. Ralph Northam announced a $95.3 million Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant to expand rural broadband infrastructure in Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Augusta, Fauquier, Page, Rockingham and Rappahannock counties. The counties will contribute a total of $59.3 million to the project. Clarke’s share, to be taken from American Rescue Plan Act funds the county received toward COVID-19 pandemic recovery, will be about $5.4 million.
All Points, a private company, also will help fund the project
Many parts of Clarke outside its two incorporated towns, Berryville and Boyce, lack high-speed internet. Officials maintain broadband is now as important of a utility as electricity because many people are working from home and students need it to do lessons.
Boies said many county residents have asked him when All Points will begin serving them. Although a firm timeline for installation isn’t yet established, he said that all funding allocated for the project must be spent by the end of 2026.
Those who already have broadband connections won’t be eligible for All Points service. It’s intended only to help those who don’t have it.
“If you have access to a wired line (running by your home) right now, you’re not in the service area,” Boies explained. “If you don’t have access to a wired line, you’re in the service area.”
The county plans to update residents on progress being made with the project through its website, clarkecounty.gov.
Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence asked what will happen if the project should be delayed.
“We just won’t sign the checks” until the work gets done, Boies replied. He mentioned that county Planning Director Brandon Stidham, who is on the NSVRC board’s executive committee, will able to closely monitor the progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.