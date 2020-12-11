BERRYVILLE — Officials are trying to determine whether Clarke County can afford to give its employees pay raises in the coming fiscal year.
Budget preparation work for fiscal 2022 is under way. The 12-month financial period will start on July 1, 2021.
During this week's Clarke County Board of Supervisors work session, Vice Chairman Bev McKay suggested deciding whether to give raises after staff figures out how much revenue the county can expect to collect in the new year.
Pay hikes of 2% were considered for the current fiscal year. However, the supervisors in April transferred $484,210 to cover the raises to a list of contingency expenses. Those outlays would be pursued only if it was to be eventually determined the county could afford them. At the time, estimates were the COVID-19 pandemic could cost the county at least $970,000 in revenues, largely through lost sales tax collections and delinquent tax payments.
Because of the pandemic, "it's been such a bizarre year," said McKay, the White Post District supervisor.
The county now is considering using some of the money transferred to give workers a one-time bonus, maybe as much as $1,000.
Also, the supervisors are considering funding a "pay study" as part of the fiscal 2022 budget. Chairman David Weiss said the last one was done about seven years ago.
"That's a long time" in which compensation factors could change, McKay said.
In an email on Wednesday, County Administrator Chris Boies said the study would be done by an outside contractor. It would be an independent review of salaries for county jobs as compared to those paid by other localities for similar positions.
"Pay has been noted by employees who have left the county for other employment as a factor in their decision to leave," Boies said. "For us to provide critical services to the citizens, it is essential we employ and retain skilled and capable employees."
The scope of a study is not yet determined, he said. For instance, it may or may not include school division and/or Department of Social Services employees alongside general county employees. Social Services is a state function administered by a local agency.
Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, estimated the study would cost about $30,000.
"We must try to do the best we can," Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett told her colleagues.
The board continues to consider levying a countywide meals tax to generate more revenue.
Earlier this year, the General Assembly decided to allow counties to enact such a tax of up to 6% (six cents per dollar) without holding a referendum.
Supervisors first discuss the idea of a meals tax in June.
"For 20 years, we asked (the General Assembly) for authority" to impose a new tax, Weiss said. Having the authority now, the supervisors should explore it further, he said.
The meals tax would be levied on prepared foods and beverages sold by restaurants and stores in unincorporated parts of the county.
Berryville already has a 4% meals tax. The town expects to generate up to $312,000 from it during the current fiscal year.
That amount might not seem like much, especially in larger localities that collect more in taxes due to having more residents. But in a county of only about 14,000 people, even collections of as much as $100,000 are significant, according to Weiss.
Reasoning behind the meals tax basically is that eating out is a luxury, not a necessity. People don't have to buy prepared foods, so they don't have to pay the tax.
Administrators are meeting with county department heads this month to discuss budget needs for fiscal 2022. In February, revenue estimates will be determined, and the supervisors' Finance Committee will begin discussing needs versus available funds.
County officials anticipate being able to adopt a budget in April, after spending needs are deliberated and a public hearing is held.
