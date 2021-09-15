BERRYVILLE — All sworn Clarke County Sheriff's Office deputies may soon receive a $3,000 pay bonus, even if they don't qualify for the state monies.
Using federal economic stimulus funds, the General Assembly is providing the one-time payment to sworn personnel in sheriff's offices and regional jails. It's intended to show them appreciation for continuing to do their jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clarke County officials are looking at covering the expense for those whose positions aren't funded by the state Compensation Board. A decision will be made by the county's Board of Supervisors next week.
The sheriff's office currently has 16 sworn employees. But the salaries of three aren't covered by the comp board.
As a result, the county is expecting to receive $41,984 from the state to cover bonuses for the 13 covered employees as well as employer payroll taxes. The county initially must pay the money and then be reimbursed for the expense.
The supervisors' Finance Committee is recommending that the county foot the bill to give the other three deputies bonuses.
"It's a fairness issue," said County Administrator Chris Boies.
"Historically, we've taken up the state's slack" in special circumstances such as this, added supervisors Chairman David Weiss.
For the three deputies not covered by the comp board, the county's expense would be $9,688.
However, one deputy is leaving the sheriff's office at the end of September for other employment, Chief Deputy Travis Sumption told the committee Monday morning.
State legislation regarding the bonuses stipulates that if a deputy quits before the bonus is implemented, he or she no longer will be eligible for it.
Therefore, if the county waits until October to give the bonuses, the departing deputy won't get one.
Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, believes that's fair. The county shouldn't essentially reward an employee for leaving, he said.
By not having to give that deputy a bonus, the county would have to spend only $6,459 toward the deputies not covered by the comp board, according to Boies and Joint Administrative Services Director Brenda Bennett.
Sumption said the sheriff's office should be able to cover that amount through savings it has achieved.
Whoever is hired to replace the departing deputy won't be eligible for a bonus.
The full Board of Supervisors will further discuss the bonus when it meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
