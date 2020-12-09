BERRYVILLE — Clarke County may provide its full-time firefighters and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) a retirement benefit known as Enhanced Hazardous Duty.
Full-time deputies with the county Sheriff's Office already have the benefit.
Months ago, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors said providing the benefit to firefighters and EMTs was a budgeting priority. Yet the measure was put on the back burner out of concern the COVID-19 pandemic could be detrimental county finances, such as through lost and delinquent taxes. Officials placed $75,000 estimated to cover the benefit into a list of contingencies to pursue if it's determined the county can afford the expenses.
The matter was brought to the forefront again during Monday's supervisors Finance Committee meeting. It's been hard, officials say, to recruit professional firefighters/EMTs without offering the benefit.
A recent actuarial study showed the true cost to provide the benefit would be between $87,754 and $95,313 annually. County Administrator Chris Boies couldn't be reached after the meeting for comment on how the extra money would be obtained.
Boies cited three reasons why county officials believe firefighters and EMTs would benefit from having the benefit.
One is that they could retire earlier under Virginia Retirement System rules. For example, employees under VRS Plan 1 could fully retire after 25 years instead of 30, Boies said.
Eligible employees — those with at least 20 years service — would get a fixed monthly supplement (currently $1,187) from when they retire until they're 65 years of age or eligible to receive Social Security. And, Boies said, those in the VRS' hybrid retirement program automatically would move up to VRS Plan 2, which offers more benefits.
Along with making it easier to recruit personnel, Boies said the county should consider providing the benefit to show appreciation to employees who sometimes risk their lives as part of their regular job duties. Studies show that physical stress resulting from the work can damage health and reduce life expectancy, he mentioned.
Risk management is another consideration. As employees get older, their risks for on-the-job accidents and injuries increase, Boies said.
"This increases our risk for worker’s compensation claims and potentially could impact (raise) our health insurance rates," he said.
Overall, the benefit would enable firefighter/EMTs to feel more comfortable retiring early, according to county Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty.
If the benefit is made available, the 13 current full-time firefighter/EMTs will be eligible for it, as will those hired for any such positions established in the future or anyone replacing someone currently employed, Boies said.
Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett and White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay, the Finance Committee members, said adding the benefit will be a matter for the entire board to consider.
The actuarial study results, received in October, are valid for 12 months. If the county doesn't decide to provide the insurance by October 2021, the VRS will require the county to have a new study done before considering whether to implement the program at a later date, Boies said.
To implement it, the supervisors must adopt a resolution to be provided by the VRS and release the necessary funds, Boies added. The benefit could become effective as soon as the first day of the month after the resolution is adopted, he said.
Based on comments made at Monday's meeting, "I feel very confident" that the board will vote to provide the benefit, Lichty said. The issue will be on the agenda for next Tuesday's full board meeting, he said.
