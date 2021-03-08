BERRYVILLE — Don’t rule out the possibility of more than one new tax being imposed by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors this year.
During their monthly work session Monday morning, the five board members all indicated they favor levying a cigarette tax effective July 1, when the county’s new financial year will start. An old topic of discussion — a meals tax on prepared foods and beverages sold in restaurants and stores — also reared its head again.
A fiscal 2022 budget proposal being developed already includes a 40-cent-per-pack cigarette tax to be imposed in unincorporated areas of the county. Berryville, the county’s largest town, already has a 10-cent-per-pack tax.
Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence said he thinks the county shouldn’t have a cigarette tax higher than Berryville’s so as not to give the town an unfair advantage. To save a few cents, smokers countywide could choose to buy their cigarettes there, bypassing and ultimately hurting the well-being of stores elsewhere.
Lawrence’s idea wasn’t discussed at length, though.
County Administrator Chris Boies estimates the 40-cent tax would generate roughly $100,000 in extra revenue for the county annually.
Officials maintain additional revenue eventually will be needed to cover spikes in county operating costs, such as to pay full-time fire and rescue personnel.
“The idea of diversifying how you get your revenue is good,” said Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett.
“If you want to keep your real estate (tax rate) low and (continue being able to) pay for your services,” added Buckmarsh District Supervisor David Weiss, the board’s chairman.
Considering the proposed cigarette tax, however, Lawrence said discussion could be postponed until next year on a meals tax. But the supervisors didn’t altogether rule it out for July 1.
Lawrence reasoned that, unlike with the real estate tax, a lot of people who pass through the county and stop at restaurants and convenience stores would pay the meals tax.
“I just want to know how many people we’d be taxing twice,” said White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay. Most customers he sees at county stores and restaurants are local folks, he mentioned.
“The last thing we want to do,” said Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass, “... is hit our Clarke County residents disproportionately.”
Berryville already has a meals tax of 4 cents per dollar.
Lawrence posed the idea of implementing a 2-cent meals tax for fiscal 2022, then adding another 2-cents to match Berryville’s at some point in the future. That would give the county time to determine how much revenue the tax could generate.
Determining that would be “almost impossible,” Bass said, because the county doesn’t have access to businesses’ full sales figures.
Furthermore, he said he’s wary of forcing businesses to charge a tax without first hearing from them about how they think it would affect their bottom lines.
McKay said he currently doesn’t favor levying a meals tax. Restaurants recently have endured “a very, very difficult time” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Surrounding localities — including Winchester and Frederick County, plus some towns in Loudoun County — have meals taxes. Clarke County seems to be “the doughnut hole” that doesn’t have one, Weiss noted.
In 1996, Clarke County levied a 2% “transient occupancy tax” on people who stay at motels, campgrounds and other lodging businesses. Legislation enacted by the General Assembly last year would enable the county to increase that rate up to 5%, as long as the additional revenue collected is put toward tourism marketing efforts.
Although the supervisors didn’t discuss that option at length, Bass said he wouldn’t be opposed to increasing that tax.
“Almost assuredly, I don’t think it would hurt Clarke County residents,” he said. Travelers are the ones who usually need lodging.
The supervisors’ Finance Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to further discuss budgeting matters.
