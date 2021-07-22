BERRYVILLE — Clarke County officials have concluded they can't control Mother Nature.
So they're not going to get involved in trying.
Several environmentalists asked the Clarke County Board of Supervisors in June to urge federal lawmakers to help curb climate change. Chairman David Weiss said the board would consider their comments and, during a future meeting, discuss whether to take a stance. The board usually doesn't take positions on federal or international issues.
During their monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon, the supervisors kept Weiss' promise and briefly discussed the environmentalists' statements. Yet lacking authority over anything but county matters, they decided not to take any action.
Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett said "the board of supervisors is best suited to making decisions on things we have all the information about, or as much information as we can get."
Environmentalists asserted that climate change is a county issue because it affects its residents, particularly farmers, which is the county's lifeblood. In June, Clermont Farm CEO Bob Steig told the supervisors that farmers could lose money if changing climatic and weather conditions harm their crops and forage.
Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, said farmers probably know more about weather and its effects on the environment than most people.
Climate change is "a fascinating issue," he said, adding "it will affect us all."
With related legislation before Congress, however, "it would be a mistake for the board to endorse a piece of legislation we don't know all the pieces of," said Weiss.
He urged county residents to personally contact lawmakers if they have opinions on climate change they want to share.
Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass abstained from the discussion because he's related to one of the environmentalists who spoke last month.
Bass participated in Tuesday's meeting by phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.