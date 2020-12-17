BERRYVILLE — A popular annual music festival won’t be held again next year unless organizers can find another location.
Tuesday night, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors unanimously denied Shepherds Ford Productions LLC a large special events permit it requested to hold the Watermelon Pickers Fest Sept. 16-18, 2021, on property off Tilthammer Mill Road. The location is along the Shenandoah River east of the unincorporated village of Millwood.
The permit also would have covered a River & Roots Festival slated for June 24-26 and other unnamed single-day events for which dates had not yet been determined, a report in the board’s agenda packet showed.
Supervisors deemed the location unsuitable for the events, largely based on limited information that organizers provided the county in their application and supporting documents.
The report, prepared by county staff, showed the events were anticipated to attract as many as 3,500 people.
Denial of the permit came following a public hearing during which many people voiced opposition to the property being used for the festivals.
The Watermelon Park Festival was held annually for 16 years, mostly at the park and its campground off along the river off Lockes Mill Road near Berryville. One year, the festival moved to the Clarke County Fairgrounds because of high water, county officials said to their understanding after Monday night’s meeting. Matters pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic resulted in this year’s festival being cancelled, the event’s website shows.
Trevor Creany, who identified himself as one of Shepherds Ford’s owners, said the proposed new location off Tilthammer Road is larger than Watermelon Park and therefore could better accommodate large crowds.
County officials indicated a major concern was that the only access to the property is a narrow, single-lane gravel driveway. That could hinder vehicles — especially fire and rescue trucks responding to any emergency that might occur there — in passing each other, and it could create lengthy traffic backups along the road, the report showed.
The driveway is “not designed to carry a large volume of traffic,” said Tilthammer Mill Road resident Gerome Garver. He voiced concern that traffic backups could prevent him from accessing his property.
Another resident, Belinda Burwell, said backups would make it hard for her to care for cattle and other animals on her farm.
Creany said he understands the property owner would be willing to widen and pave the driveway’s entrance.
That would be an extremely large project at that particular location, supervisors Chairman David Weiss indicated.
“It will take more than a backhoe,” said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor. People in the audience chuckled at his comment.
Opponents also voiced concerns that the festival could hurt the environment, such as by attendees throwing trash into the river.
“The river will likely be used as a toilet” by festival-goers, or at least as a bathing spot, said speaker Jim Klenkar.
Two wildlife rehabilitation centers are near the proposed location. Noise from the events could cause ill or injured animals to try to flee “before they are able to survive on their own,” said Burwell, a veterinarian who operates one of the facilities.
Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett, a veterinarian, agreed. The events would have “a very big negative impact” on wildlife, she said.
Opposition also was expressed by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Audubon Society in a letter to the supervisors.
“The proposed venue ... encompasses sensitive wildlife habitat for more than 130 species of birds, including nesting bald eagles,” President David Borger wrote. “The (society’s) board is concerned that the noise and light pollution from the music events, campers and traffic will cause harm to wildlife.
“In addition,” he wrote, “the influx of thousands of people is likely to result in litter and waste ending up in the river, impacting the health of people and wildlife.”
More than 20 people attended the hearing. Ten commented. Three expressed support for the festival; the other seven voiced opposition or concerns.
Attendance inside the supervisors’ meeting room was limited because of the pandemic.
The county received 265 letters and emails about the permit request. Most were in favor of granting the permit, yet writers of many of the letters did not say where they live.
Among writers whose letters identified them as living in Clarke County, 18 were in favor while 77 were opposed, according to County Administrator Chris Boies.
Brianna Taylor, the supervisors’ deputy clerk, detailed many of the letters in a recording played during the hearing.
Several supervisors said they visited past Watermelon Park Festivals.
“It’s a great festival,” said Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence. “It’s pretty well run and organized.”
Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass, a musician who also has attended some of the festivals, noted that supervisors must be objective in analyzing permit applications, despite any support they personally may have for an event.
“There certainly are problems with this (proposed new) location,” Lawrence said.
“This location is absolutely dismal with things that can’t be fixed,” said White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay, the board’s vice chairman. Holding a festival there would be “a disaster waiting to happen.”
“I hope you can find somewhere else,” McKay told Creany.
“Me, too,” Creany replied. If it has to cancel the main festival again, Shepherds Ford Productions won’t survive as a business, he predicted.
He left the meeting after the board denied the permit. The denial came following a motion from Catlett that was seconded by McKay.
