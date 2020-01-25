BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors is endorsing an effort to determine whether a local Civil War battle site should be added to the state and federal historic property registers.
The Battle of Berryville Research and Documentation Project was proposed by the Clarke County Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) last fall. On Tuesday, the supervisors unanimously voted to send the National Park Service a letter of support for a grant from its American Battlefield Protection Program to move the project forward.
Roughly 500 casualties occurred among the approximately 11,000 soldiers involved in the battle, fought over two days in early September 1864. The battle is believed to have covered about 7,000 acres north and west of the town.
Historians consider the Battle of Berryville to be the precursor to the Third Battle of Winchester, the largest conflict fought in the Shenandoah Valley and a victory for Union forces. The Federal Advisory Commission on Civil War Sites, commissioned by Congress to determine the war’s major battlefields and their current conditions, lists the battle as one of the war’s 384 most significant skirmishes.
The HPC is seeking a grant to cover costs for researching the battlefield’s history, including determining exact boundaries of the fighting. If it’s determined that the battle may be significant enough to include on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places, some of the funding can be put toward preparing an in-depth nomination for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources to consider.
Buckmarsh District Supervisor David Weiss, the board’s chairman, wrote the letter of support. In it, he noted that about 6,200 acres of the battlefield’s landscape are thought to still be intact.
The grant application is in line with the county’s comprehensive plan, Weiss wrote, because the project pertains to protecting and preserving Clarke County’s historic resources. Doing so helps the county attract tourists which, in turn, supports economic development efforts, he mentioned.
“Promoting the preservation of these resources includes identifying them and making their history more accessible” to the public, Weiss wrote.
The application, including the letter of support, will be sent to the park service before the Jan. 31 deadline, said county Natural Resources Planner Alison Teetor.
In another matter, the board appointed Keith Veler to represent the John H. Enders Fire Co. and Rescue Squad on the Clarke County Fire and EMS Commission.
Veler replaces Doug Lawrence, who was elected on Nov. 5 as the county’s new Russell District supervisor. Lawrence officially began representing the district earlier this month.
According to Enders President Jason Porter, Veler has been a volunteer firefighter for more than 25 years. Prior to becoming involved with Enders, Veler served the Leesburg Volunteer Fire Co. and the Citizens Volunteer Fire Co. in Charles Town, W.Va. He helped to develop junior firefighter programs at both of those companies.
Veler will serve on the commission for the remainder of Lawrence’s term, which will expire on Aug. 31.
The supervisors also recognized Lora Walburn for being named Region 3 Clerk of the Year by the Virginia Municipal Clerks Association.
Walburn was the board’s deputy clerk and executive assistant to the county administrator before Brianna Taylor recently assumed that position. She has been helping in the transition but plans to retire.
