BERRYVILLE — A draft report on potential highway improvements for Millwood could be ready for public presentation by late December.
That came to light on Tuesday after the Clarke County Board of Supervisors heard more complaints about traffic in the rural village, home to several tourist attractions and a popular store.
Complaints in recent months have focused largely on speeding and short sight distances on narrow routes, especially Millwood Road (Route 723) and Bishop Meade Road (Route 255).
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has collected speed and crash data for those routes. Engineers now are compiling the data into the form of a report. They’re also examining speed zones and existing signs, according to Ed Carter, resident engineer at the department’s regional office in Edinburg.
County officials said a public meeting will be scheduled, likely at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, when the report is finished.
Nathan Stalvey, executive director of the Clarke County Historical Association, addressed the supervisors Tuesday afternoon. The association operates the historic Burwell-Morgan Mill, an 18th century grist mill in Millwood.
With its various attractions, “Millwood has become a place that people come and spend a good part of the day,” Stalvey said, “with visitors walking back and forth between Locke Store and the mill.
On certain days of the year, a blacksmith’s shop across from the mill is open, “adding even more foot traffic crossing Millwood Road,” he said.
But there’s a lack of signs to get drivers to slow down and pay attention to crosswalks, Stalvey continued. He recalled that during a special event earlier this fall, someone stood in a crosswalk to help pedestrians get across the road, yet traffic continued to zip by.
“There are no stop signs on Millwood Road coming through Millwood, only at the end of Bishop Meade Road.” said Stalvey, “And, aside from some lightly painted crosswalk lines between the Locke Store and mill parking lots, there is nothing to deter drivers from barreling on through.”
“The foot traffic in Millwood is only going to increase, especially as soon as Carter Hall re-opens” to the public, he predicted. “For businesses in Millwood, this is great. However, if there is nothing done to prevent drivers from speeding through town undeterred, it will be a matter of if — not when — someone is hit.”
Carter noted that unlike some areas of the county, Millwood doesn’t have many “pedestrian facilities” such as walking trails or sidewalks. It would be the county’s responsibility, not VDOT’s, to install any such amenities, he said.
In another matter, Carter said VDOT plans to soon fix drainage and “soft spot” problems along Morgan Mill Road (Route 605), as well as repair a shoulder drop-off there.
Options for eliminating, or at least reducing the frequency of, drainage problems along East Main Street in Boyce near the railroad crossing are being explored, he said.
Those problems cause severe ponding in the street around Town Hall, Boyce officials have said.
VDOT has reached out to a Norfolk Southern vice president — so far to no avail — to try and get permission to excavate and make repairs to a drain pipe in the railroad’s right of way, Carter said.
“You’ll be a hero” to local drivers if the drainage problems can be resolved, White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay told him.
Boyce is part of McKay’s district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.