BERRYVILLE — The Virginia Department of Transportation has put forth a new proposal to reduce traffic congestion on the mountain near the Clarke/Loudoun County line.
The proposal involves encouraging drivers to voluntarily make U-turns along Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) near the intersection of Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road/Raven Rocks Road). It calls for improvements to existing turn lanes and for a right turn lane to be established along the latter road.
VDOT officials detailed the proposal to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors during its monthly work session Monday morning. Although some individual supervisors expressed support for it, the full board took no action.
Aspects of the proposal include:
• Creating a 200-foot-long right turn lane from Route 601 onto Va. 7, plus making sight distance improvements.
• Improving the eastbound left turn lane along Va. 7 to provide 200 feet of space for turning vehicles.
• Extending the left turn lane at Route 734 (Snickersville Turnpike) to also provide 200 feet of space for turning vehicles.
• Median improvements that make left turns easier.
Adam Campbell, a planner for VDOT's Staunton District, estimated this will cost $1.5 million to $2 million. Full details will be posted on the VDOT website, he said.
"It's not perfect," Ed Carter, resident engineer at VDOT's regional office in Edinburg, said of the new proposal. Yet he questioned how long VDOT can continue trying to find options for the intersection.
Carter predicted construction would not begin for at least three years.
Supervisor Bev McKay, the White Post District's representative, said "this looks so much better" than options previously presented. He asked whether VDOT could schedule another public meeting on the new alternative alone.
"There's not enough time," said supervisors Chairman David Weiss, the Buckmarsh District's representative. For the proposal to proceed, the supervisors must adopt a resolution of support and submit a Smart Scale application by Aug. 1.
Smart Scale is a program ranking potential highway projects for funding consideration based on factors including how much they would improve traffic safety, reduce congestion, boost economic development efforts and affect the environment.
A four-lane, divided highway in Clarke County, Va. 7 is heavily traveled by commuters between Winchester and the Washington, D.C., area. Heavy traffic and speeding make it hard for Appalachian Trail hikers to cross the highway and for drivers to make left turns to and from Route 601, according to county officials.
Traffic also gets backed up along Blue Ridge Mountain Road, especially on weekends. Officials blame the backups mostly on customers of a popular brewery on that road.
Details of three previous options put forth by VDOT to alleviate the traffic problems are detailed online at https://tinyurl.com/26yavtjh. VDOT presented those options during a May 10 public meeting at the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire Company. About 50 people attended. Roughly 60% of them didn't favor any of the ideas, according to Campbell.
Instead, the public suggested installing along Va. 7 electronic speed monitoring signs, overhead lights and signals at various intersections to create gaps in traffic. Other ideas included creating a no passing zone at the top of the mountain, improving deceleration lanes along Va. 7 and increased enforcement of traffic laws by police, a report Campbell prepared for the supervisors showed.
"The main problem is speed," Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence said on Monday. He suggested lowering the speed limit on the mountain to 45 mph.
VDOT officials maintain, however, that lowering speed limits — especially along a highway as busy as Va. 7 — increases the risk of accidents, such as rear-end collisions. They contend that people will drive at whatever speeds they feel comfortable doing, regardless of posted limits.
Traffic lights would make it harder for vehicles, including large trucks, to get up the mountain, especially in wintry weather, VDOT officials have said.
One of the three proposals that VDOT previously presented, known as Alternative 1, involves creating a restricted crossing U-turn (RCUT) intersection so all movements from Route 601 onto Va. 7 start with a right turn. Drivers along Route 601 wanting to go west at the intersection first would have to turn right onto the highway, then make a left U-turn across the median, a diagram shows.
Only 19% of attendees at the public meeting favored that proposal, Campbell noted. Another proposal also received 19% support. Nobody liked the other one
The new proposal is described by VDOT as an "interim concept" to Alternative 1.
"This gives you the base" for further improvements to be made in the future if necessary, McKay said.
VDOT previously estimated the cost of Alternative 1 at $1.6 million to $1.9 million.
Loudoun County has set aside $500,000 in capital improvement project funds it might be willing to put toward the project, Clarke County Administrator Chris Boies said.
Weiss expressed hope along that line, saying land-use decisions made by Loudoun officials have contributed to traffic congestion on the mountain.
