BERRYVILLE — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is proposing three options for making the congested intersection of Va. 7 and Route 601 at the Clarke/Loudoun County line safer.
Va. 7, also known as Harry Byrd Highway, is a four-lane, divided highway used heavily by commuters between Winchester and the Washington, D.C., area. Route 601 is a winding, two-lane road also known as Blue Ridge Mountain Road on the south side of the highway and Raven Rocks Road on the north side.
All three alternatives involve reducing the number of contact points, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors learned during a work session Monday morning. Contact points are specific spots within an intersection where it's possible for vehicles to meet.
Still, "it's hard to guarantee safety improvements" will work, said Adam Campbell, a transportation planner for VDOT's Staunton District. "The best you can do is reduce the risk" of accidents occurring.
Heavy traffic and speeding along Va. 7 make it hard for Appalachian Trail hikers to cross the four-lane, divided highway and drivers to make left turns. Lengthy backups along Blue Ridge Mountain Road occur near the crossroads, especially on weekends, county officials maintain. They blame the backups largely on customers of the popular Bear Chase Brewing Co. on Blue Ridge Mountain Road.
Of 22 crashes that have occurred at the intersection since 2016, only five have resulted in injuries and those were relatively minor, Campbell said.
To VDOT's knowledge, "we haven't had any severe injuries there yet," he said.
More than three-fourths of the accidents have involved vehicles striking each other at an angle, added Campbell.
Traffic surveys conducted last June showed waiting times for northbound vehicles on Route 601 turning left onto Va. 7 have been as long as 57 seconds. Lines of vehicles waiting to turn have been as long as 209 feet.
That's not too bad, Campbell said. But "it's approaching unacceptable conditions in peak periods," such as rush hours.
"It wouldn't take a lot more (traffic) volume" to cause bigger problems, he said.
Should the amount of traffic passing through the intersection increase by 1% each year for a decade, vehicles on Route 601 aiming to turn left could be backed up as much as 509 feet — almost one-tenth of a mile — and waiting longer than five minutes, VDOT projections show.
One recommended option is redeveloping the junction as a restricted crossing U-turn (RCUT) intersection. It would be designed so all movements from Route 601 onto Va. 7 begin with a right turn. Specifically, drivers along the side road wanting to go west at the intersection first would have to turn right onto the highway, then make a left U-turn across the median, a diagram shows.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss was baffled by that option.
"I don't know how you shoot people over two lanes of traffic and then get them to make a safe U-turn," said Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District.
Another alternative is called a green T intersection. Left-turners from Route 601 would enter an acceleration lane in the median along Va. 7 before merging onto the highway.
That concept is similar, according to Campbell, to the intersection of Va. 7 (Berryville Pike) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) in Frederick County about a mile west of the Clarke County line.
Basically, the third option is a hybrid of the other two. A diagram shows drivers on Route 601 wanting to go west on Va. 7 would no longer go through the intersection, but rather through a side road established through the park-and-ride lot near the trail. They would then take a left from that road onto Va. 7.
The latter would reduce travel time through the area around the intersection the most. Yet its cost estimate of $3.6 million to $3.9 million is the highest. The cost includes improvements to the park-and-ride lot.
Estimates place the cost of developing the RCUT intersection at $1.6 million to $1.9 million and the green T intersection at $2.5 million to $2.8 million.
Installing traffic signals wouldn't be part of any option. Ed Carter, resident engineer at VDOT's regional office in Edinburg, said signals would slow traffic on the mountain too much, which could really cause problems in wintry weather.
Later this week, VDOT staff members will revisit the intersection to examine site distances. Their findings will be presented during the supervisors' regular monthly meeting next Tuesday. The supervisors then will consider which option — if any — to pursue.
"We don't know enough to decide on one" right now, said White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay.
Potential funding sources include VDOT's Smart Scale program, in which projects are merited based on a points system, and the Federal Lands Access Program since the intersection is near the trail, officials said.
If the county contributes some of its own money, a project will receive a better Smart Scale score, said Carter. But a local match isn't required, he said.
At some point, VDOT will obtain public input.
"We need community support" for whatever might be done eventually, Weiss said.
"None of us (on the board of supervisors) are engineers," so it would be hard for them to explain the options, he continued.
Campbell estimated that, if an option is decided upon soon, VDOT possibly could start designing the intersection improvements around 2025. However, funding probably wouldn't be made available until at least 2029 or 2030, he said.
