BERRYVILLE — Providing high-risk insurance for paid firefighters/medics will be a priority for the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, even if it has to be put on the back burner.
The insurance, expected to cost about $75,000, is on a list of roughly $1 million in contingency projects for fiscal 2021, which will start July 1. The projects will get done if, during the year, the supervisors decide the county has enough money to fund them.
Joint Administrative Services Director Tom Judge, who oversees finances for the county and its schools, has estimated the coronavirus pandemic could cost the county about $970,000 in revenue, mainly through delinquent tax payments and lost sales tax collections. He told the supervisors Tuesday afternoon that he considers that amount a conservative estimate.
By consensus, the supervisors decided to leave the insurance on the contingency list but recognize that providing it is a priority for the county. They plan to spend about $1,500 to have an “actuarial study” prepared to show when the county can most easily afford the insurance, officials said.
According to Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty, high-risk insurance would enable older firefighters/medics — ones more likely to suffer health problems — to retire a few years earlier than they otherwise might because they would feel more comfortable financially.
Basically, it would “patch them through” the period between retirement and when they are able to receive Social Security, Lichty said.
The county has had trouble recruiting paid rescue personnel because it doesn’t offer them high-risk insurance, he has told the supervisors.
White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay and Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence noted that both the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Berryville Police Department offer the insurance to their employees.
Also on the contingency list are various expenses for the sheriff’s office, including hiring a new deputy and buying a new vehicle to replace one that is wearing out, as well as a 2% across-the-board pay raise for employees of the county and its schools. A 5% raise originally was planned.
Nobody attended public hearings Tuesday night on the county’s budget proposal and proposed tax rates, therefore nobody spoke publicly about them.
However, County Administrator Chris Boies read aloud comments received from Boyce resident Robina Rich Bouffault. She suggested leaving county departments’ budgets intact and instead decreasing the schools’ operational budget by $1 million to balance the spending plan.
“It will be the school board’s responsibility to decide where to cut their very inflated budget. And, believe me, that budget has plenty of fat to cut,” wrote Bouffault, a former member of that board. She did not offer any possibilities for cuts.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss said he does not view the contingency list as budget cuts but rather “delayed appropriations.”
“We have not cut anything,” said Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District.
Furthermore, “we are not back-filling any losses the schools will have from state budget cuts” stemming from the pandemic, he said. The school division will have to find ways to balance its budget on its own, he added.
Expenditures in the budget proposal, as it was advertised, total $44,599,669 but revenues total only $44,366,865. As a result, the spending plan is balanced by using $232,804 in reserve funds.
The hearing also reflected a proposed real estate tax rate of 64 cents per $100 of assessed value, seven cents below the current rate. The supervisors recently lowered the proposed rate to the “revenue neutral” rate of 61½ cents per $100.
A recent reassessment revealed fair market values for homes countywide increased by 15% to 20% during the past four years. Virginia law requires localities, after they complete reassessments, to adjust their real estate tax rates so the resulting revenue is no more than 101% of the money generated in the previous year. If they want to set their tax rates higher, they must declare a proposed tax increase, then advertise and hold a public hearing on it.
County officials put forth the 64-cent rate after determining the county should generate more revenue to cover some of its needs. But the supervisors have since decided on the lower 61½-cent rate because of concerns about economic effects of the pandemic.
“We understand that folks are nervous about their financial futures,” Weiss said, due to being out of work and other hardships.
In her submitted remarks, Bouffault told the supervisors to “definitely eliminate any tax increase foreseen” for fiscal 2021.
The supervisors will meet next Tuesday to finalize the budget. In the meantime, Weiss said, written comments about the spending plan can be submitted by email to cboies@clarkecounty.gov through Friday. Those comments will be considered by the board before a final budget is adopted, he said.
