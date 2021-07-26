BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday recognized numerous Clarke County High School (CCHS) students for their athletic achievements.
Kayla Sprincis was honored for swimming. Sprincis defended her title in the girls 500-yard freestyle at the Class 1 and 2 State Championship on Feb. 18 in Christiansburg. She finished first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:12.65 and second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:58.73.
Others were recognized for their accomplishments at the Class 2 State Championship on June 19 at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.
Sara Murray was honored for track and field discus. Murray trailed going into the finals, but she pulled out a win with a throw of 115 feet 1 inch. She beat the second-place competitor by more than three feet, and she was one of only two competitors to throw the discus more than 103 feet.
Teagan Lowery was recognized for placing first in the triple jump. Although an ankle injury forced her to miss a large portion of the track and field season, she soared to her season-best jump at 34 feet, 8½ inches, beating her challenger by more than six inches.
At the last minute, Lowery stepped in to help her fellow Eagles earn points by running the 300-meter hurdles. She earned all-state honors by finishing eighth in the championship event.
Ellis Nei was honored for placing first in the 110-meter hurdles. He also placed second in the high jump, clearing 6 feet 2 inches, and third in the long jump, reaching 20 feet 7½ inches.
Nei previously set a new Clarke County high jump record of 6 feet 5¼ inches.
The CCHS Girls Varsity Soccer Team was recognized for winning the Class 2 Championship, and earning the Virginia High School State Title, on June 21 at Feltner Stadium. The team beat Radford 4-0 for the championship and had seven wins and no losses for the 2021 season.
“That’s an amazing record,” said supervisors Chairman David Weiss.
Soccer team members were Sophia Brown, Rebecca Camacho-Bruno, Sophia Deem, Josie Gray, Savannah Jarvis, Charlotte Maiberger, Maya Marascoe, Emma Massanopoli, Kinsley Myers, Campbell Neiman, Ella O’Donnell, Audrey Price, Abby Rogers, Emma Rogers, Alison Sipe, Lilian Suling, Madison Toone, Summer Toone and Hanna Wagner.
Resolutions of recognition were presented to the athletes. A coach accepted resolutions for those who were unable to attend the supervisors meeting.
Also Tuesday, the supervisors presented a resolution of appreciation to Robert Wilkerson, who has spent 20 years at the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office’s 911 Communications Center. He will retire on Aug. 1.
Before joining the sheriff’s office, Wilkerson spent four years in the Air Force and worked for the National Security Agency for 32 years, retiring from federal service in 2000. He joined the 911 center the following year. In 2017, he was promoted to assistant director of the center.
Wilkerson’s resolution mentions an occasion when he talked a mother through doing the Heimlich maneuver on her infant child, who was choking.
“Over the course of his career,” the resolution reads, “he was a valuable mentor to new employees to help them better themselves.”
“You’ve had a remarkable career,” Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, told Wilkerson. And, “you’ve given a remarkable amount of service to your country and your community.”
In addition, the supervisors:
• Recognized Building Official Jamey Royston as the county’s Employee of the Quarter.
• Reappointed Corey Childs and Emily Day to the Agricultural & Forestal District Advisory Committee. Their new terms will expire in July 2027.
