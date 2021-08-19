BERRYVILLE — A local man was honored by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday for his many years of service to both the nation and the community.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss presented Donald E. De Haven a resolution of recognition and appreciation. De Haven recently stepped down from the Clarke County Electoral Board after 20 years on the panel, including 15 as chairman.
During those two decades, De Haven and his board colleagues oversaw numerous elections and certified the results, making sure the contests were carried out in accordance with federal and state laws. His final three-year term included four elections conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, the resolution mentions.
De Haven, who has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, served in the Marine Corps Reserves Tank Battalion in Korea from 1949 to 1952. He joined the State Department in 1956. His assignments during his 40-year tenure with the department included Position Classification, Refugee Relief, the Foreign Service Institute, Bureaus in Administration and Oceans, Environment and Science. He served at embassies and consulates in Saigon, Ottawa, Halifax, Vancouver, Warsaw, Brasilia, Rio De Janeiro, Mexico City and Madrid, the resolution shows.
Following his retirement from national service, De Haven, his wife Kerry, and his daughter Désirée moved to Clarke County, where he frequently performed as a George Washington interpreter. He joined numerous civic organizations and received many service recognitions, including the Melvin Jones Humanitarian Award for his work with the Kidsight program. His involvement with the Clarke County Democratic Committee led to him being recommended for appointment to the electoral board, the resolution notes.
“I’m overwhelmed,” De Haven said upon receiving his resolution.
“We’re overwhelmed by your résumé and the service you’ve given to your country,” Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, told him. “It’s tremendous service you’ve given.”
De Haven asked how so much information about him was able to be put in the resolution. Officials replied that it was compiled by his wife and county General Registrar/Elections Director Barbara Bosserman.
Kerry De Haven mentioned that her husband saw her compiling the information and asked her several times, over the course of a few days, what it was for. She kept putting him off until one day she told him in frustration, “I’m writing your obituary!”
“I quit asking,” De Haven recalled, drawing chuckles from those at the supervisors meeting.
The moral to this story, according to Weiss: “Don’t ask your wife what she’s doing.”
“I’m astonished” to receive the recognition, De Haven later added. “I cannot believe it.”
