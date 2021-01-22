BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday honored three women for developing a program enabling a local charitable organization to put federal COVID-19 relief funds toward helping the needy.
Copies of a resolution of appreciation, each mounted on a wooden plaque, were presented to FISH of Clarke County representatives Deloris Hausenfluck, Beth Hanrahan and Sharon Harrison. The volunteers developed a "FISH CARES Team" that used Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds the county provided the organization to help residents hit hard by the pandemic pay some of their bills.
Since 1969, FISH of Clarke County has provided emergency food, clothing, transportation and financial assistance. Using the CARES Act funds, the organization provided $50,000 in aid to 37 households between Oct. 30 and Dec. 10. That amount included $23,500 toward rent and mortgages and $26,500 toward utilities, the resolution shows.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss said the women did phenomenal work, establishing and administering the program on their own time.
The board also honored Charles Kackley with a resolution in appreciation of his service to the county.
Kackley served on the Clarke County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) for much of the past half-century until he resigned on Nov. 2. He was the board's chairman for many years, the resolution mentions.
He also served on the county's planning commission between 1975 and 1999, as well as the Board of Equalization from 1986 to 1987 following a reassessment.
Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, said Kackley has a record of service that is "hard for anyone to match."
And, "he always did it with a smile," Weiss said.
Kackley was not at the meeting to receive his resolution personally.
In other matters, the supervisors:
• Met Jennifer Parker, the new director of the Clarke County Department of Social Services (DSS).
Parker began working for the county on Jan. 11. She previously worked in human services in Rappahannock and Culpeper counties. She had been director of Rappahannock's DSS since October 2017.
• Voted to recommend that Clarke County Circuit Court reappoint Howard Means to the BZA to a five-year term that would expire in February 2026.
Because the zoning appeals board is a quasi-judicial panel, the court officially must make appointments to it. The court usually acts on the supervisors' recommendations.
