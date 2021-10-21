BERRYVILLE — Anyone in Clarke County who's needed emergency transport to the hospital for heart problems may owe their life to Donald Jackson.
Under his leadership, the county's Emergency Services Department piloted a regional 12-lead electrocardiogram (EKG) transmission program that evolved into the current cardiac care system. Medics now bypass the emergency room and transport patients directly into Winchester Medical Center's cardiac catheterization lab.
"This time-saving initiative is region-wide, saves lives and improves the quality of life for patients daily," reads a resolution the Clarke County Board of Supervisors adopted Tuesday in Jackson's honor.
Jackson officially retired in August after 21 years of service to the county. Altogether, he has been a firefighter for 44 years, and a fire officer and medic for 38 years. During that time, he has mentored numerous emergency services personnel, both paid and volunteer, the resolution states.
Before coming to Clarke County, he retired as a detective with the New York Police Department. In 2000, he was named the county's EMS supervisor. He retired with the rank of lieutenant.
Prior to the county hiring a director of emergency services, Jackson managed most of the department's day-to-day operations and coordinated the hiring of full- and part-time employees. For most of his local career, he managed employee scheduling and ability testing for prospective employees, the resolution shows. He also has been a liaison between career and volunteer personnel and actively involved in establishing the Clarke County Fire & EMS Commission.
"That's quite a career," said supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District.
Meanwhile, Jackson has served as chief of Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company in Frederick County since 2000.
He "continues to be a knowledgeable and effective instructor in fire suppression, incident command, apparatus design and operation, building construction, leadership, radio communications, firefighter safety, emergency medical care and law enforcement," the resolution reads.
As a certified "critical incident stress debriefer," he is involved in the mental health care of first-responders, the document mentions.
The resolution was unanimously approved following a motion by Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence.
Jackson was presented various mementos along with the resolution. He said it's been an honor to serve Clarke County.
"I got to work with great people and serve great citizens," Jackson said.
He added that volunteer emergency services personnel are just as talented as career professionals.
Despite having retired, Jackson is back in action. He's temporarily overseeing the Emergency Services Department while Brian Lichty, it's full-time director, is on a medical leave of absence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.