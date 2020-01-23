BERRYVILLE — Retired county administrator David Ash was honored by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday for his 28 years of service.
A resolution of appreciation was adopted by the board in a unanimous vote. Ash then received a standing ovation.
“This is a well-earned resolution for our fearless leader,” said board Chairman David Weiss.
The county administrator is similar to a chief executive officer, ultimately overseeing all county government functions. The employee is hired by the supervisors and reports to them.
Originally from the Charleston, West Virginia, area, Ash served as county administrator from March 19, 1991, until he officially retired on Dec. 2, 2019. He previously was county administrator in adjacent Jefferson County, West Virginia, for 14 years. Before that, he worked in local government in Marion County, West Virginia.
The resolution states that during his tenure, Ash oversaw numerous special projects including construction of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court, the county’s animal shelter on Ramsburg Lane and the Quarry Road Convenience Center that opened last year, as well as the expansion of the Clarke County Recreation Center to include the Senior Center and offices for parks and recreation employees.
He also instituted employee service awards, in-house publication of the county’s code and the digitization of records within county administrative offices, the resolution mentions.
Ash, 68, served on many local and regional panels including the Berryville-Clarke County Joint Committee for Economic Development and Tourism, Coalition on the Effects of Illegal Immigration, Northwestern Regional Jail Authority, Regional Airport Authority and Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Planning District Commission, the resolution states.
In addition to being county administrator, Ash served as the county’s director of emergency management until the Fire, Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Management Department was established in October 2014. Over the years, he maintained his emergency medical technician certification and continued to respond to ambulance calls when needed, the resolution mentions.
Warren County Administrator Doug Stanley, who was at Tuesday’s board meeting, called Ash “the dean of (county) administrators for the Shenandoah Valley.”
“He’s a genuine person who cares deeply about Clarke,” Stanley said.
It is resolved, the resolution states, that Ash “be recognized and congratulated for his service, and that his dedication to the board of supervisors, Clarke’s employees and all citizens of Clarke County be hereby memorialized as a token of the respect and high esteem in which he is held.”
Ash is “a remarkable individual,” said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor. He added that Ash’s hard work and dedication to serving the county will be “hard to surpass.”
The Regional Government Managers Association presented Ash a wooden rocking chair with the Clarke County seal engraved on its back. Former Russell District supervisor Barbara Byrd presented him a commemorative silver bowl. Current supervisors and county employees presented him other gifts including motorcycle apparel (he’s an avid rider), a sandwich from Mario’s (a downtown Berryville restaurant where he frequently eats), flowers, a bottle of scotch whisky and a framed copy of a photo and newspaper article from when he became county administrator.
“I barely remember that” far back in time, Ash joked.
Weiss, a supervisor since 2003, told Ash, “it’s been an honor to work with you all these years.”
“It’s been a pleasure” to work for the county, Ash said.
Ash was Clarke County’s second administrator, succeeding G. Robert Lee, who held the job for 13 years.
Chris Boies, a former assistant vice president of George Mason University with experience in both higher education and local government administration, is the new county administrator.
