BERRYVILLE — One of Clarke County’s first career firefighters/paramedics was honored Tuesday afternoon as he prepares to retire.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors presented David Peach a resolution of appreciation for his 28 years of service to the county’s Department of Fire, EMS and Emergency Management.
Peach, who is stationed at the John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad in Berryville, is scheduled to retire on July 1.
He began working for the county in November 1993. Within a short time, he had improved the county’s relationship with Winchester Medical Center. He also has been involved in efforts to improve rescue equipment, supplies and vehicles, according to the resolution.
Along with his service to Clarke County, Peach has been a member of the Loudoun County Volunteer Rescue Squad for more than 40 years and a member of the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads for almost as long.
As a technical rescue instructor, “he has taught countless classes on vehicle rescue and boat safety in Clarke County and throughout the Commonwealth,” the resolution reads.
Clarke County has a little more than a dozen paid, professional firefighters and emergency medical services personnel supplementing its largely volunteer force. The resolution mentions that Peach has mentored numerous fire and rescue workers, including both professionals and volunteers.
“We thank you for all the service you’ve given to the community,” supervisors Chairman David Weiss told Peach while presenting the resolution. “It’s quite remarkable.”
Peach gave much of the credit for his accomplishments to other people with whom he has worked.
“I don’t know if I would have gotten as far” without their support, he said.
Peach was applauded by the audience at Tuesday’s meeting, which included numerous emergency services workers.
