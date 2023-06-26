BERRYVILLE — Clarke County officials say departing Superintendent Chuck Bishop has put the county's public schools in a better position than they were when he arrived nine years ago.
During its recent monthly meeting, the county's Board of Supervisors presented Bishop a resolution of recognition and appreciation. He received a standing ovation from county officials and those in the audience.
Effective July 1, Bishop is retiring from Virginia's public school system after more than 30 years, having worked among five local school divisions. But his career in education isn't ending. He's taken the school superintendent's job in neighboring Jefferson County, West Virginia.
"Dr. Bishop brought a wealth of knowledge and skills from his experiences as a teacher, an administrator and as superintendent," the resolution reads.
"His organizational skills helped to create structures and systems to ensure that Clarke County Public Schools comply with the numerous state and federal rules and regulations," it reads, and "his ability to manage budgets and resources have greatly benefited the entire (local) school system."
The resolution asserts that Bishop "courageously led the school system through an unprecedented global (COVID-19) pandemic, which completely upended how our students were educated." It also mentions that he was a persistent advocate for the faculty and other staff within schools.
All the while, "he considered the students’ best interest first when making decisions," the resolution adds.
Bishop became emotional as he was honored.
Overseeing the schools has "never been about me," he said with tears in his eyes.
Bishop recalled that when became superintendent in 2014, the school division didn't have as good of a reputation in educational circles statewide.
"People thought I was crazy" to come to Clarke County, he admitted.
However, he found out that a lot of what he'd heard wasn't true, he continued. He mentioned, for example, that the county schools have great students and employees.
"It's been a remarkable experience" overseeing the schools, said Bishop.
"It's been a pleasure working with you," said David Weiss, the supervisors' chairman and Buckmarsh District representative. "We wish you all the best."
Assistant Superintendent Rick Catlett was appointed by the Clarke County School Board to succeed Bishop. Catlett has spent his entire 34-year educational career in the county.
"We're very excited to work with him in the future," Weiss said, drawing applause from the audience.
The supervisors also recognized Clarke County High School students who were on this year's winning Widget Cup team, as well as the school's championship girls soccer team.
In another matter, the supervisors adopted revisions to county code Chapter 180, which concerns water and wastewater matters.
The most significant changes are aimed at making restaurants and other businesses selling prepared foods aware that clogging sewer lines with grease or other solids could lead to hefty fines.
The Clarke County Sanitary Authority recently had problems with a couple of restaurants clogging lines.
White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay, who is on the authority's board, said the panel is OK with the code changes.
Nobody spoke during a public hearing.
