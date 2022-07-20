BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday honored a social worker retiring after more than four decades in the profession.
Jayne Hayes, a benefit programs specialist with the Clarke County Department of Social Services (DSS), was presented a resolution of recognition and appreciation by board Chairman David Weiss.
Hayes has spent 44 years working for the Virginia Department of Social Services, including nine in Clarke County. She previously worked in Frederick County for nine years, Winchester for 12 years and Page County for 14 years.
But "it's been such a blessing to work in Clarke County," said Hayes, noting that she's made many friends locally.
She officially will retire on July 31.
As part of her duties, Hayes has worked with extremely complicated and intricate Medicaid programs pertaining to long-term care, the resolution mentions. Many of her clients have been elderly people.
"You've helped the folks who need it most," Weiss told her. "To do it for 44 years is remarkable."
Hayes "treats each of her clients with care, compassion and dedication and (she) will be greatly missed by her co-workers and clients alike," the resolution continues.
"She's touched countless lives" over the years, said Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District.
In another matter, the supervisors honored Deputy Commissioner of the Revenue Sue Braithwaite as the county's Employee of the Quarter.
Braithwaite is the senior deputy in the commissioner's office.
"She's reliable, patient and punctual," Weiss said, adding that Braithwaite is tactful in dealing with the public on tax matters.
The supervisors also:
• Reappointed Betsy Pritchard to the board of Seniors First - The Shenandoah Agency on Aging. She will serve a new four-year term.
• Appointed Lee Coffelt to the Clarke County Sanitary Authority. He will serve the remainder of the term of Joseph Myer, who resigned.
