BERRYVILLE — Viola Brown led an extraordinary and exemplary life that will forever be part of Clarke County’s history, according to a resolution in her honor.
Brown was 110, and the county's oldest resident, when she died on May 21. She was buried in Milton Valley Cemetery near her home on Josephine Street.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors adopted the resolution in a unanimous vote on Tuesday.
Born in Hume on Oct. 4, 1911, Mary Viola Roberts Lampkin Brown moved to Clarke County with her parents in 1918 to be laborers and domestic workers at Springfield Farm in Webbtown. She married John Lampkin in 1936, and they built a home in Josephine City just south of Berryville and raised a family there, the resolution recalls. Yet she continued to work as a cook in "grand homes" within the county for most of her life, it mentions.
Six years after John Lampkin died in 1982, Brown married the Rev. Paul Brown, with whom she lived for 10 years until his death. For many years, she taught Sunday School at Zion Baptist Church, managed its youth department and worked with the church's missionaries, the resolution continues.
David Weiss, the supervisors' chairman, presented Brown's daughter, Vonceil Hill, a copy of the resolution and a flower arrangement.
"She was a remarkable woman, always smiling, always loving," Weiss said of Brown.
Berryville Town Council adopted a similar resolution honoring Brown last week.
In addition, the supervisors adopted resolutions honoring the Clarke County High School state champion boys' varsity soccer and girls' cross country teams.
The undefeated soccer team had 24 wins during the 2022 season and won the state Class 2 Championship against Glenvar High School in Salem 3-2, its resolution mentions.
Team members included Colin Moran, Caden Mercer, Joseph Ziercher, Benjamin Fulmer, Jackson Ellis, Menes Ajyeman, Ian Waldner, Callaway Beckett, Christopher LeBlanc, Jose Ramirez, Oakley Staples, Jesus Ramirez Figueroa, Leo Morris, John Beiler, Charles Frame, Caleb Neiman, Harim Torres, Brody Murphy, Emmet Morris, Theodore Lowery, Porter Murphy and Kyler Darlington.
The cross country team won its Class 2 State Championship title at Green Hill Park in Salem with a total score of 90 points, according to its resolution. Team members were Teya Stanley, Abigail Cochran, Ellen Smith, Julianna Pledgie, Ryleigh Webster, Ava Mansfield and Sasha Danjczek.
Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass mentioned that CCHS athletic teams have been extremely successful in recent years. Noting that the school has a smaller student body than many high schools across Virginia, he described the teams as being like "The Little Engine That Could," a train engine in a popular children's book.
Bass said he believes the teams have been successful largely because their members have "heart ... the intangible quality that compels a person forward."
He added, however, that support the teams have received from parents and the community also have compelled them.
Also Tuesday, supervisors Vice Chairwoman Terri Catlett commended Eleanor Smalley for giving a remarkable speech during CCHS' recent graduation ceremony.
In her speech, Smalley, the valedictorian and senior class vice president, quoted classmates in summarizing what the students learned in high school, especially in dealing with unique circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
