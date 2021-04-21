BERRYVILLE — Smokers in Clarke County soon will be paying more for cigarettes, but not as much as originally proposed.
In a unanimous vote, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday amended the county’s code to establish a cigarette tax of 20 cents per pack.
Retailers are to begin charging the tax on July 1, when the county’s new fiscal year begins. The tax is anticipated to generate an additional $50,000 in revenue for the county during the year.
Originally, the county planned to levy a 40-cents-per-pack tax on cigarettes. The supervisors decided that was too much, at least for now.
Board Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, suggested reducing the tax to 20 cents to give retailers time to get used to charging it and see how it affects their sales. He said the tax can be increased in the future if the county deems it worthwhile.
Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett and Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass agreed with Weiss.
“I have a little bit of heartburn” charging 40 cents per pack right now, Bass said. He made the motion to impose the 20-cent tax.
The tax won’t be effective in Berryville, which already has a cigarette tax of 10 cents per pack.
Technically, the tax will be effective in Boyce, which doesn’t have its own cigarette tax, said County Administrator Chris Boies. But the town of roughly 600 residents has no stores selling cigarettes, he said to his understanding.
If Boyce ever gets a store that sells cigarettes, and the Town Council chooses to adopt its own cigarette tax, the county’s tax would no longer will be effective there, Boies said.
State Code Section 58.1-3830 reads that counties cannot levy their cigarette taxes in towns having their own such taxes without the towns’ consent. Berryville hasn’t given Clarke County that permission.
Cities and towns have long been able to enact cigarette taxes. Yet counties — except for Arlington and Fairfax, which had special authorization — could not do so before the General Assembly last year adopted legislation giving them the right, beginning in fiscal 2022.
Boies said he understands that about 40 counties currently are considering enacting cigarette taxes.
Taxation stamps will have to be affixed to cigarette packages. Boies said he thinks wholesalers, rather than retailers, will take on that responsibility in most cases.
Stamps will be sold by the county treasurer’s office.
If cartons of cigarettes are unstamped, or it cannot be proven that taxes on them have be paid, the county might be able to seize them, the code amendment shows.
