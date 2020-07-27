BERRYVILLE — A fee assessed on many cases handled by Clarke County courts has doubled.
Last week, the county’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to increase the courtroom security fee from $10 to $20.
The fee is paid by anyone convicted of a criminal or traffic offense in circuit court or district court. The increase will generate more revenue to pay costs, such as for providing bailiffs, to keep courts safe during trials.
Because of the increase, other monies that the county currently uses to supplement court security costs can be appropriated toward other expenses, officials have said.
“Those who use our court system should help provide for the safety” of it, said Berryville District Supervisor Matt Bass, a lawyer.
The increase took effect immediately, a document shows.
During the past five years, the county averaged collecting $48,731 annually from the $10 fee.
Collections vary based on numbers of cases heard each year. However, County Administrator Chris Boies estimates the county could generate an extra $45,000 to $50,000 per year from doubling the fee.
Nobody spoke during a public hearing concerning the increase.
In other matters, the board:
• Appointed Maryam Tabatabai to a four-year term on the Lord Fairfax Community College Board ending June 30, 2024.
• Reappointed Betsy Pritchard to the county’s Economic Development Advisory Committee for a four-year term ending Aug. 31, 2024.
• Reappointed Randall Loker to the county’s Fire and Rescue Commission for a four-year term ending Aug. 31, 2024.
• Reappointed David Beatty and Matt Hoff to the Fire and Rescue Commission for one-year terms ending Aug. 31, 2021. Beatty represents the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company. Hoff represents the Boyce Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company.
• Voted to recommend that Clarke County Circuit Court extend the terms of Board of Equalization members Joseph Blatz, Thomas Cammack, Lindsay Hope, Justin Mackay-Smith and Thomas McFillen through Dec. 31.
The equalization board hears appeals of real estate reassessments. It needs more time to do its work due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, officials have said.
