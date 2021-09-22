BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday made the first five appointments to the county’s re-established Litter Committee.
Tom Baughn, Ashley Harrison, John Keim, Mary Martin and Meg Roque will each serve three-year terms expiring on Sept. 30, 2024.
Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass was appointed as the board’s liaison to the committee after he volunteered for the role.
Term limits for committee members had not previously been discussed. County Administrator Chris Boies suggested the three-year terms. Bass said they seemed appropriate, as most other local boards and commissions — those whose members are appointed by the supervisors — have either three- or four-year terms.
Supervisors said they think five members are enough for the committee to get started on projects. They indicated they will consider appointing more members next year.
Ultimately, “the more community involvement, the more that will get done,” Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence said.
The Litter Committee somehow fell by the wayside in recent years, reasons for which are unknown. Efforts to re-establish the panel began earlier this year, at the public’s suggestion, after Virginia Department of Transportation officials reported crews having filled almost 2,900 bags with garbage strewn along county roads.
Working with the county’s public information officer, the committee will strive to increase public awareness of litter and teach people why it’s important to dispose of trash properly. Members will help organize litter cleanup events and recruit participants. They also are tasked with helping the court system identify inmates and offenders willing to pick up litter to fulfill sentencing requirements for community service.
The committee will also encourage recycling as well as find grants to cover costs for litter collection programs and help officials determine how the funds should be spent.
Bass said people have told him that although they’re not able to serve on the committee, they’re willing to participate in any events it spearheads.
It will be up to the members to set a date for their first meeting, Boies said.
Also Tuesday, the supervisors:
• Reappointed Ben Cochran and William Waite to the Clarke County Industrial Development Authority. Their terms will expire on Oct. 30, 2025.
Appointed Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence to fill an unexpired term on the Northwestern Regional Jail Authority ending Dec. 31, 2023. Lawrence previously was an alternate on that panel.
Appointed Sheriff Tony Roper to fill an unexpired term on the Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Center Commission ending on Dec. 20, 2024.
Appointed Elissa Goshen to the Northwestern Community Services Board. Her term will expire on Dec. 31, 2023.
Appointed James Willis to the Community Policy and Management Team. His term also will expire on Dec. 31, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.