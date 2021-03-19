BERRYVILLE — Clarke County businesses that would charge a proposed meals tax might get to keep some of the money they collect.
"It would soften the impact," Vice Chairman Bev McKay said at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.
The 2% tax is being considered as part of budgeting for the fiscal 2022 year that starts July 1.
If the tax is levied, restaurants, convenience stores, caterers and any other food-oriented businesses in unincorporated areas of the county would have to charge customers an extra two cents for each dollar they spend on prepared items.
Basically, a loaf of bread taken off a shelf or a tomato taken out of a produce bin wouldn't be taxed. But a burger and fries bought at a fast-food counter would be taxed. So would the cups of soda that people prepare for themselves at beverage dispensers.
Berryville already has a 4% meals tax. Winchester and Frederick County have 6% and 4% meals taxes, respectively.
Some localities levying meals taxes allow businesses to keep some of the money they collect. Similarly, Clarke allows motels and other lodging businesses to keep 3% of the money they collect from the county's transient occupancy tax, according to County Administrator Chris Boies.
"I'm intrigued by the idea" of giving food-oriented businesses an incentive to collect a meals tax, said Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass. "But I'm not wedded to it."
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, suggested that if the incentive is provided, businesses not reporting their meals tax collections in a timely manner not be able to receive it.
Clarke officials say implementing a meals tax will reduce the county's reliance on its real estate tax to generate revenue needed to fund services.
"It's a good idea to diversify revenue," Bass said.
Although he likes the idea of letting businesses keep some of their meals tax collections, McKay hasn't decided whether he favors enacting the tax. He recently told the board that restaurants have had a tough time getting through the COVID-19 pandemic, and he doesn't want to do anything that might hurt their economic recovery.
"I still have some heartburn" about it, McKay, the White Post District supervisor, said Tuesday.
The supervisors will hold a public hearing on the meals tax proposal at 6:30 p.m. April 6 at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
Four other hearings pertaining to the county's proposed fiscal 2022 budget will be held during that meeting. One will concern the spending plan itself. Another will concern the county's proposed real estate and personal property tax rates.
The roughly $45.3-million budget proposal includes a half-cent reduction in the real estate rate, from 61.5 cents to 61 cents per $100 of assessed value. The drop means the owners of a home appraised at $150,000 would see their annual tax bill drop by $7.50, from $922.50 to $915.
But a required advertisement for the hearing will indicate the rate is not set to decrease. That way, the county can legally keep it at 61.5 cents if the supervisors decide not to levy the meals tax after further discussion, Boies said.
The personal property tax rate is proposed to remain $4.496 per $100 of assessed value. However, state funding the county receives through the Personal Property Tax Relief Act of 1998 covers large shares of the bills that vehicle owners pay on their cars and trucks.
Another hearing will concern a 40-cent-per-pack tax on cigarettes that the county plans to levy in unincorporated areas. Yet another will focus on a proposed 1.5% hike in the transient occupancy tax, from two cents to 3½ cents per $100. That tax generally doesn't affect Clarke residents, but rather visitors needing overnight accommodations.
Taking into account the real estate rate reduction, the proposed new taxes and the transient occupancy tax rate increase are expected to generate almost $160,000 in extra revenue for the county overall during the coming budget year.
