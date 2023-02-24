BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors has given its consent for the second phase of a solar energy facility near White Post to be developed.
Tuesday night, the board approved a new site plan and an amendment to a special use permit (SUP) requested by Hecate Energy, enabling the project to proceed.
Nobody commented during a public hearing.
A site plan and SUP were approved in 2016 for the development of a 20-megawatt facility. A year later, the documents were amended so the facility could be divided into two, 10-megawatt equipment installations on a 235-acre site near Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340), Gun Barrel Road (Route 644), Double Tollgate Road (Route 670) and Nations Springs Road (Route 646), documents show.
Hecate wanted to sell the development and operation rights for Phase 1 to Dominion Power while keeping the rights for Phase 2, said Jeremy Camp, the county’s senior planner and zoning administrator.
The original site plan has since expired, hence the need for a new one.
Already developed, Phase 1 is comprised of 88.63 acres of solar panels on approximately 105.2 acres. The second phase is to comprise 64.38 acres of panels on 117.78 acres. That’s a 14.5% reduction from the original layout, which called for panels to cover 75.3 acres, according to Camp.
For Phase 2, panels are to be farther away from sinkholes near the easternmost portion of the property than originally planned, a report in the supervisors’ agenda packet showed. The new panels also are to be more efficient than previous ones installed.
Other changes are to include improvements such as new access roads, skids for control equipment, perimeter landscaping, fencing and stormwater control measures, the report stated.
The changes generally were made to satisfy concerns expressed by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Camp said.
Numerous conditions were attached to the supervisors’ approval of the SUP amendment and the new site plan. Among them:
Features of the site — including landscaping buffers, fences, gates, outdoor lighting and signs — must have ongoing maintenance.
Construction debris must be removed from the property.
Blasting is prohibited.
Hecate must take responsibility for decommissioning the plant at the end of its lifespan, or if it goes unused for more than two years.
County officials must be allowed to conduct periodic inspections with no less than 24 hours notice.
Hecate must work with county officials to develop protocols and procedures for responding to a fire or other emergency.
The karst environment at the site must be monitored.
Testing has turned up no evidence of any heavy metals contaminating the soil, Camp mentioned.
In addition, Hecate must obtain all construction permits for Phase 2 within 12 months. Construction must start within 24 months.
If the firm doesn’t meet those deadlines, the SUP can be revoked, said Camp.
As part of the approval, the permit holder officially will change from Hecate Energy LLC to Hecate Energy Gun Barrel Road Solar LLC.
Supervisors commented little before their unanimous vote Tuesday night. Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence made the motion.
In January, when the hearing was scheduled, Camp told the board that Hecate had worked with nearby property owners to alleviate their concerns.
For a solar energy facility, “it’s a good site ... made better by this effort,” Buckmarsh District Supervisor David Weiss, the board’s chairman, said then.
Vice Chairwoman Terri Catlett, who represents the Millwood District, asked if livestock could graze there.
“That’s a fascinating idea,” Camp replied, adding that it wasn’t proposed.
“You’d have to raise the solar panels up” enough that the animals couldn’t damage them, he said.
Based in Chicago, Hecate develops and owns renewable energy projects nationwide, its website shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.