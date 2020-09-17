BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors is holding off on sending lawmakers a letter seeking financial aid for emergency services while it explores potential funding options.
Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass recently drafted the letter, asking state and federal officials to consider volunteer fire and rescue companies for any future stimulus funding packages.
COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have hindered Clarke County’s three companies — as well as ones elsewhere — in raising funds to support their operations, county officials have said.
County Administrator Chris Boies told supervisors on Tuesday that staff members are researching options for helping the local companies with their financial needs. The board then postponed voting on the letter, which was on its consent agenda. Items on the consent agenda usually are voted on following a single motion, with little to no discussion because they already have been reviewed.
Supervisors emphasized that postponing the vote neither means they’re no longer interested in helping the fire and rescue companies nor they’re trying to force other government entities to shoulder the burden.
“We’re not just throwing up our hands” in frustration, Bass said.
Various options are being explored, and those include local ones, said White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay.
Through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the county so far has obtained about $2.55 million to put toward coronavirus-related expenses incurred by itself and its towns. Emergency services organizations are eligible to be allocated some of the funds. But to county officials’ knowledge, the money only can be used to cover specific pandemic control costs. Therefore, it can’t be used to replace any general operating revenues lost.
Bass’ letter mentions that pandemic restrictions have “all but eliminated” fundraisers regularly held by the fire and rescue companies.
So “they’ve all had a tough time with fundraising,” said McKay, the board’s vice chairman. “They’re all hurting.”
The board appropriated more than $79,000 in COVID funds to cover various expenses. Among them:
• A marketing and social media campaign designed to entice people to visit Clarke County and its businesses. Radio advertising, videos and brochures are to be part of the campaign.
Because of the pandemic, the ads and materials will emphasize that the rural county has lots of room for people to social distance, Boies said.
• Covering salaries for part-time workers that the county animal shelter hired to replace inmates who no longer could work there due to pandemic restrictions.
• Regional business recovery assistance efforts in partnership with economic and tourism development organizations in surrounding localities, and
• Working with Lord Fairfax Community College to provide out-of-work residents training to meet area companies’ needs.
