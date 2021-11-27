BERRYVILLE — An effort to define the boundaries of the Battle of Berryville is not an attempt to restrict land development rights, Clarke County officials maintain.
“There is no intent behind this to restrict development,” Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss said during a meeting earlier this week.
Finding out exactly where the Civil War battle was fought would make it easier to eventually have the location placed on federal and state historic landmarks registers, officials say.
That would enable property owners to take advantage of federal tax credits to help preserve historical characteristics of their properties, according to Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor.
In early September 1864, the Battle of Berryville took place on about 7,000 acres to the town’s north and west. Among the approximately 11,000 soldiers involved, there were roughly 500 casualties.
Historians consider the Battle of Berryville to be the precursor to the Third Battle of Winchester, the largest skirmish fought in the Shenandoah Valley during the Civil War and a victory for Union forces.
The Federal Advisory Commission on Civil War Sites, commissioned by Congress to determine the war’s major battlefields and their current conditions, considers the Battle of Berryville to be one of the war’s 384 most significant battles.
A $39,427 grant was received from the National Park Service’s American Battlefield Protection Program to use toward researching exactly where the battle occurred.
Richard Grubb and Associates Inc., a New Jersey firm, is doing the research.
Jeremy Camp, the county’s senior planner and zoning administrator, told the supervisors that a preliminary report on the research is expected to be finished by February.
He acknowledged that county officials have heard concerns from residents in the battlefield area about their rights to develop their properties being restricted if the land becomes part of a historic district.
“We do not want the county, or anyone else, placing additional restrictions on our property” beyond sliding-scale zoning practices already in place, said Barbara Byrd, a former supervisor whose farm is on Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) about a mile north of Berryville.
Sliding-scale zoning is designed to preserve large tracts by permitting fewer building rights per acre on them than for smaller parcels.
As part of its research, Grubb was to contact property owners to see if they were willing for their tracts to be surveyed.
“A lot of people didn’t respond” to the firm’s outreach attempts, Camp said. Circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic may have been factors, he said.
During a public comment period, Byrd said “a large chunk” of the general location of the Battle of Berryville is already part of the Long Marsh District on the National Register of Historic Places.
“If preservation is what is sought, it has been achieved,” she said.
Byrd represented the Russell District from 1999 through 2019, when she decided not to seek re-election.
She questioned why the effort is occurring “in this time of re-evaluation of the Civil War itself” and its historical impacts.
Byrd suggested that more public meetings on the matter be held as the historical designation process moves along.
“There should be plenty of time,” she said, “for affected residents to provide comment to the Board of Supervisors after receiving a copy of the preliminary report.”
When the research is finished, the board will have to publicly discuss whether to proceed with trying to get a historical designation for the battlefield, according to Camp.
Supervisors didn’t respond to Byrd’s comments.
County officials made their remarks during a meeting earlier in the day that she didn’t attend.
“We want to know where the battle was,” current Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence said. “We need to recognize the entire battle (location), not just pristine areas.”
Lawrence mentioned that the general battlefield area is mostly in his district.
It’s important for the board not to misconstrue what’s happening with the research, Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett said, because most people seem pleased with the county’s efforts so far to preserve history.
Clarke County has nine designated federal and state historic districts, Camp said. It also has three designated local historic districts — Berryville, White Post and Millwood.
