BERRYVILLE — Getting lawmakers to change Virginia's methodology for funding public schools will be a challenge, according to state Sen. Jill Vogel.
That's because many of them don't comprehend it, Vogel, R-Upperville, recently told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors. She spoke during a luncheon at which the board presented its wish list for next year's General Assembly session.
A "local composite index," set by the Virginia Department of Education (DOE) every two years, determines how much individual localities can afford to spend on K-12 education. It's a complex calculation. But the three major considerations are the true value of a locality's real property (which carries 50% of the weight), its adjusted gross income (weighted 40%) and taxable retail sales (weighted 10%).
The total number of students and the total population in a county or independent city also is factored in.
What the index doesn't do, a Virginia Municipal League report from 2015 shows, is measure students' educational needs.
Clarke County's current index is .5728. Basically, that means the rural, largely agricultural county is responsible for funding 57% of costs to educate students in compliance with the state's Standards of Quality. Other revenue sources, including state and federal funds, cover the rest.
Loudoun County, an affluent Washington, D.C., suburb bordering Clarke to the east, has a lower index of .5450.
"When we have a composite index higher than Loudoun's, something is wrong," said supervisors Chairman David Weiss, the Buckmarsh District's representative.
The board's legislative agenda asks the General Assembly to review and rewrite the composite index formula. It specifically requests that:
• A locality's land-use assessment value be used in the calculation rather than full market value,
• The income factor be eliminated because localities can't tax personal incomes, and
• The state use surplus funds to hold harmless, for up to several years, localities hurt by any revisions to the index formula.
"We're going to keep working on" trying to get the index revised, Vogel said of local lawmakers.
Still, "it's hard to convince anybody" in Richmond, she said, that a new formula is needed because "it's a super-convoluted thing that a lot of lawmakers don't understand."
Because they don't understand it, "you can't blame them" for not wanting to tackle the issue, she asserted.
Vogel said localities statewide dislike the current methodology. She acknowledged problems it causes them in overcoming their needs.
"You shouldn't (have to) go to school where the roof's falling in and water's coming in," she said. "That's happening in Virginia."
"Lawmakers say they care" about how localities feel, Vogel continued.
Yet their ultimate concern, she said, is how the places they represent fare in terms of funding and, in turn, "How does it affect them personally?"
