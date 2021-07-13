BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Personnel Committee on Monday heard details of a proposal to re-establish the county’s Litter Committee.
Officials are uncertain why the committee quit meeting in recent years. Efforts to re-establish it began recently, at the public’s suggestion, after Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials reported crews having filled almost 2,900 bags with litter strewn along county roads.
The committee is proposed to have five main duties, the proposal shows. The duties include:
• Education. Working with the county’s public information officer, the committee would strive to teach students and the general public why it’s important to dispose of trash properly. Through social media, the committee could raise overall awareness of litter and engage people on related topics, such as cleanup and prevention, the proposal states.
• Coordinating volunteers. Officials have determined that various neighborhoods countywide already organize periodic litter pickup events. The committee would provide support for these efforts and encourage the formation of new neighborhood litter removal groups. It also would work with the court system to identify inmates and people needing community service hours who could pick up litter.
• Organizing special events. The committee could use the events to raise awareness of litter and recruit volunteers for cleanups. Additionally, it could find ways to recognize those who participate.
• Encouraging recycling. One possible way is working with the county Parks & Recreation Department to promote recycling at its events. The committee also could strive to find ways to expand recycling opportunities.
• Finding grants to cover the cost of litter programs and helping officials determine exactly how the money should be spent.
However, the committee should have the flexibility to explore any ideas that members come up with on their own, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
“It would be a good idea to start it up again, “ said supervisors Vice Chairman Bev McKay, who represents the White Post District. He indicated that VDOT is limited in terms of what it can do to remove litter.
Chairman David Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, added that he thinks reviving the committee “will be helpful” to the county.
The full board will further discuss re-establishing the committee during its regular monthly meeting next Tuesday.
In a memo to the supervisors, county Natural Resources Planner Alison Teeter discussed an Anti-Litter Council established in Warren County. The council’s work includes hosting cleanups and loaning supplies — such as bags, gloves, “grabbers” and safety vests — to those who participate.
Fauquier and Frederick counties also have litter control programs. Fauquier’s is administered through its court system and uses offenders who are ordered to perform community service as part of their sentences. Frederick’s involves a partnership with VDOT and uses inmate labor, information provided by Teetor shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.