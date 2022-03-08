BERRYVILLE — We hear you, but we make no promises.
That's what the Clarke County Board of Supervisors indicated to the county's School Board Monday night after hearing its plea for $170,240 in additional county funds for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.
School Board members say the extra dollars mostly are needed to give employees an across-the-board 10% pay raise. The spending plans seeks $16,144,473 in county tax dollars.
School Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith, the Buckmarsh District's representative, said the plea "comes from a place of urgency." She said "it is imperative we close the salary gap" between Clarke County Public Schools and neighboring school divisions to keep personnel from leaving.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, said the funding request is "reasonable" and "we'll take it into consideration."
He said the school division's needs must be considered alongside those of other county services, such as law enforcement and public safety. Singh-Smith acknowledged that.
Clarke County's current starting salary for a new teacher with a bachelor's degree but no professional experience is $44,000. In comparison, beginning teachers in Winchester, Frederick County and Warren County earn between $45,500 and $46,000. In Loudoun County, starting teach pay is $55,611, information recently presented to the School Board shows.
"Loudoun County is a unique neighbor," said supervisors Vice Chairwoman Terri Catlett, who represents the Millwood District. Not only teachers, but sheriff's deputies and other government workers can go there and earn more, she said.
Under the 10% raise plan, Clarke's starting salary would jump to $47,300. A teacher with a year of experience would see their salary increase from $44,000 to $48,400. The salary for someone with two years of experience would climb from $45,000 to $49,500. Someone with 10 years of experience would jump from $50,225 to $55,248.
School division Superintendent Chuck Bishop said he understands other nearby divisions are aiming to give employees 5% raises.
Most personnel who leave Clarke's schools do so after taking jobs in Loudoun's schools, officials have said.
Bishop voiced frustration with teachers going to Loudoun after the Clarke schools have put resources into giving them classroom experience and on-the-job training to become better educators.
Clarke schools also lose employees to the Winchester and Frederick County school divisions.
Bishop said providing personnel in the Clarke schools 10% raises "puts us in the ballpark" with Frederick, which provides the best salaries "on this side of the mountain."
No new positions are proposed for fiscal 2023. However, some employees could see their responsibilities change as needed to help students overcome learning setbacks they suffered amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bishop said.
The overall $30.2 million schools budget proposed to the supervisors seeks almost $25.6 million in general operating funds. That's a spike of about $1.4 million from the roughly $24.2 million budgeted for the category in the current fiscal year.
Bishop estimated that employee health insurance costs will rise about 10%.
Yet expectations are the state will provide the schools more than $1 million to help with capital needs, such as building improvements. With that revenue plus money from Virginia Public School Authority technology bonds, the schools aren't asking for any county funds for fiscal 2023 to put toward those needs.
Also, as part of budgeting, administrators shifted monies between various line-items as they determined they could.
The net result, Bishop said, is that "we can make all of this work for a difference of (a little more than) $170,000" in extra county funds and not have to cut any educational programs.
