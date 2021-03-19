BERRYVILLE — Revisions to rules for manufactured housing were adopted by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Specifically, a minimum width requirement of 19 feet was withdrawn, resulting in the county zoning ordinance's definition of "manufactured home" being changed.
The revisions stem from county planners recently realizing they made an error last summer in denying someone a permit to put a manufactured home on his property.
Upon consulting with Clarke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne Williams and Robert Mitchell, the county government’s part-time attorney, planners learned that the state's definition of manufactured home doesn't have a minimum width requirement for such structures.
"We, along with all other localities, are required to use the state's language in our zoning ordinance," county Planning Director Brandon Stidham told the supervisors.
State code defines “manufactured home” as a structure subject to federal regulation which is transportable in one or more sections, is eight body feet or more in width and 40 body feet or more in length in traveling mode, or comprises 320 or more square feet when erected on site. It is built on a permanent chassis and is designed to be used as a single-family dwelling, with or without a permanent foundation, when connected to the required utilities. Those include the plumbing, heating, air-conditioning and electrical systems contained within the structure.
The county's definition now matches the state's.
Its repealed width requirement was on the books for at least a decade, since before Stidham began working for the county.
The ordinance also now reads that “manufactured homes, permitted in the AOC and FOC zoning districts only, shall be installed on a permanent foundation with transportation tongue and axles removed, and subject to all other zoning standards applicable to conventional, site-built single family dwellings within the AOC and FOC districts. Skirting requirements and other applicable manufactured housing regulations of the Virginia Uniform Statewide Building Code shall be met.”
AOC is the Agricultural-Open Space-Conservation District, land in which is mostly west of the Shenandoah River. FOC is the Forestal-Open Space-Conservation district, land in which mostly is east of the river. Those are the county’s two main rural zoning districts, according to Stidham.
Nobody spoke during a public hearing on the issue.
In another matter, the supervisors adopted a resolution to exonerate the Milton Valley Cemetery Association from having to pay taxes it owed.
The cemetery property — along Jack Enders Boulevard in Berryville, near the Clarke County Business Park — was deeded to Milton Valley Cemetery Co. in 1891. Yet until recently, it was listed on the county tax rolls as being owned by the George Williams Estate.
As a result, no real estate tax bills through calendar year 2020 were sent to the cemetery association, resulting in $9,584.13 in unpaid taxes on the property, the resolution shows.
The board also reappointed Pearce Hunt and Anne Caldwell to the Clarke County Planning Commission. Their new four-year terms will expire on April 30, 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.