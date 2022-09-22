BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors will seek a meeting with a regional Virginia Department of Transportation official to discuss traffic problems in Millwood.
The board informally made that decision on Tuesday after hearing concerns from Millwood resident Peggy Duvall. She’s among various residents who’ve recently complained about speeding and other traffic problems in the historic, unincorporated village in the southeastern part of the county.
Many of the two-lane roads there are narrow and hilly, with short sight distances.
In August, VDOT officials told the supervisors they would look into the concerns. Wayne Tapscott, superintendent of VDOT’s Berryville area headquarters, said Tuesday the agency plans to conduct traffic engineering reviews for Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road) and Route 723 (Millwood Road).
White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay said he thinks the problems can’t be fully resolved until a discussion with VDOT is held.
County Administrator Chris Boies asked whether the board wants to meet with Ed Carter, resident engineer at VDOT’s regional office in Edinburg, to specifically discuss Millwood. Supervisors all indicated yes.
Either Carter or Assistant Resident Engineer Matthew Smith usually attends the board’s monthly meetings. Neither were at Tuesday’s because of previous commitments.
As far as improving traffic flow in Millwood, “we need to get ahead of the game before someone gets extremely hurt,” Duvall told the panel.
Millwood “basically is a parking lot at some times of the day,” she said, because of the popularity of attractions such as Locke’s Store and the Burwell-Morgan Mill.
It’s like a parking lot that people must drive through at about 25 mph, she added. That’s the general speed limit in the village.
McKay said he recently spent a day in Millwood observing the traffic. He suggested that the other supervisors do that, too.
Based on his observations on visits there, McKay said, it seems “Millwood can have more cars in it than Berryville on some Sundays and Saturdays.”
Traffic also gets congested, he said, on weekday afternoons after parents pick up their children attending the nearby private Powhatan School.
Duvall mentioned that while running along a local road one day, her son was run off the roadside by a vehicle.
Signs are posted at various places in Millwood alerting drivers to measures such as reduced speed limits ahead. Duvall said signs may need better placement. She also suggested installing “inexpensive things” such as rumble strips and stop signs in front of the post office.
But “we have so many signs everywhere that people don’t pay attention to them,” McKay said.
