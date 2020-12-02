BERRYVILLE — Clarke County officials want local lawmakers to continuing pushing the General Assembly to help counties preserve farmland by restricting nutrient credit trading.
The issue tops the county’s list of priorities for the 2021 legislative session that will convene Jan. 13. Other priorities, ranked lower on the list, include measures aimed at getting more state funding for public schools and high-speed internet service for portions of the county without it.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors recently presented the list to the three lawmakers representing the county, two of whom already have introduced legislation that is on hold or has failed.
Agriculture has long been the county’s economic mainstay. County land-use rules are designed to preserve Clarke’s largely rural environment.
But “if some changes are not made” to the nutrient credit program, said county Natural Resources Planner Alison Teetor, “a lot of our good farmland could be converted to forest.”
In the past four years, Teetor said, six Clarke County farms have enrolled in nutrient credit trading with intentions of converting the land to forests. Those farms comprise about 725 acres, she said.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss said he understands trees have been planted on much of the enrolled farmland.
“The (credit) program specifically seeks agriculture property to remove from production and, typically, trees are planted and maintained in perpetuity,” the legislative priority list reads.
If young people and others are to be encouraged to start farming, they must be able to buy land on which they can farm, said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), via the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Nutrient Exchange Program, seeks to prevent excessive amounts of phosphorous from getting into watersheds and ecosystems and potentially harming water quality. The program enables developers to buy credits to offset having to meet state stormwater runoff requirements.
County officials maintain they should be able to enact regulations limiting nutrient credit programs involving land conversion to areas where the impact on agricultural activities would be minimal. Location, soil types, the slope of land and potential soil loss or erosion should be factors taken into account, they maintain.
More than 150 rivers and streams flow into Chesapeake Bay’s drainage basin, which covers more than 64,000 square miles and parts of six states. However, among the three states that the bay mainly impacts, only Virginia lets farmland conversion qualify as a nutrient credit, Teetor said. The other two — Maryland and Pennsylvania — do not, partly because of their goals to preserve farmland acreage, she said.
According to a report that Teetor prepared for the supervisors, Clarke County is an attractive place to set up a “nutrient bank” because its hydrologic unit code (basically its watershed boundary) is adjacent to other HUCs in the Potomac region.
Another incentive is that the price of phosphorus in the region ranges from $18,000 to $23,000 per pound, “making land conversion the most lucrative of trading opportunities,” the report reads.
The legislative priority list asserts that Clarke County prefers for credits to be available only from within the HUC unit where credits are needed, not from adjacent units. Clarke is adjacent to five out of seven Potomac hubs, so nutrient credits can be bought in the county for developments in those areas.
Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, introduced during the 2020 regular General Assembly session House Bill 1393. Left in committee, the bill aimed to prevent developers from buying credits in adjacent HUCs where a locality — like Clarke — has fewer than 20,000 residents and covers less than 200 square miles.
House Bill 1464, introduced by Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Boyce, was carried over to the 2021 session. It simply would allow a locality, by adopting an ordinance, to restrict the total nutrient credits generated within the locality and used in an adjacent HUC.
Lawmakers made no promises to the supervisors.
Still, the matter remains “absolutely at the top of my list” of things to accomplish, Gooditis told them.
“Keep working on it,” Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett told her, because “every year, we lose a little more” farmland.
