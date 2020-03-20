BERRYVILLE — Wanted: Someone to temporarily fill a seat being vacated on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
The board on Tuesday directed County Administrator Chris Boies to advertise the Berryville District seat beginning next Monday. Forms will be available at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court for anyone interested in the seat to fill out and submit to Boies’ office.
Supervisors will review the forms after March 30. During a future meeting, they will appoint one of the applicants to fill the seat until a special election is held in November to fill it on a permanent basis.
Last November, Mary Costello Daniel was elected to the seat for a second four-year term. Daniel, who practices law in Winchester, recently had to resign from the board because she has been appointed a general district court judge for the 26th Judicial District. Continuing to serve on the board could be a conflict of interest for her.
Daniel indicated she doesn’t yet know when she will start serving as a judge and, therefore, exactly when she will have to step down from the board. She said, though, she probably will be able to participate in one or two more meetings.
Following a motion from Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett, the board voted unanimously to direct the county’s part-time attorney to file a petition with Clarke County Circuit Court, asking it to call special elections in November for both Daniel’s seat and Helen Butts’ position as the court’s clerk.
Butts, who has worked in the clerk’s office for 57 years and been the clerk since October 1996, is retiring effective April 1. Her chief deputy, April Wilkerson, will serve as clerk until the special election is held.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss thanked Butts, who was not in the audience, for her lengthy service and dedication to the county.
“It likely won’t be equaled ... or surpassed,” said Weiss, the board’s Buckmarsh District representative.
The supervisors also commended Daniel.
“You’ve represented your constituents well” and provided sound advice to the board, Catlett told her. Weiss made a similar remark.
Despite being a lawyer, Daniel does not officially provide legal advice to the board; the county’s attorney does that. Still, like other supervisors, she is able to use her career and personal experiences in advising the board on how to handle county matters.
Daniel said she has enjoyed her time on the board.
She and White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay, the board’s vice chairman, sit next to each other.
“I’ve enjoyed having you to the right of me,” McKay told her.
“And you to my left,” Daniel responded.
They laughed and joked that their seating positions have nothing to do with their political views.
“Our colleague is moving on to something higher,” Weiss said, referring to Daniel’s judgeship. Laughing, he said he doesn’t necessarily know whether that is better than being a supervisor.
