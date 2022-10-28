BERRYVILLE — It's a dirty issue, and the Clarke County Board of Supervisors believes something should be done about it.
The supervisors want state lawmakers to pass legislation enabling the county to regulate fill dirt hauling and dumping through local zoning and sediment control ordinances.
Dirt being brought into the county from other places is of particular concern.
It's one of several land-control issues on the board's 2023 legislative agenda, presented to lawmakers representing the county during a luncheon on Thursday.
County residents — through the supervisors — "desire the ability to control how their communities grow and develop over time," the agenda reads. The board opposes any legislation eroding that authority, it points out.
Properties in the county, especially ones in the Double Tollgate and White Post areas, have received tremendous amounts of dirt from construction sites in nearby localities. That has resulted in many complaints from the public about truck traffic and erosion/sediment control matters, according to county officials.
Statewide exemptions for agricultural fill operations prevent localities from taking steps to ensure land isn't harmed by dumping operations on neighboring properties.
"A lot of fill dirt is being brought in to localities under the guise of agriculture" when it's really not for that purpose, board Chairman David Weiss said. An example, he said, is when people construct berms in their yards.
Local officials should at least know where the dirt is coming from and where it's going, said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District's representative.
State Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, said she understands the supervisors' and residents' concerns. She's heard similar concerns elsewhere in her district, she said.
But "you've got to be careful when you're threading that needle," Vogel cautioned, trying to come up with appropriate restrictions for fill dirt.
"If we do it," she said of enacting legislation, "we've got to do it perfectly" to stop hauling and dumping from causing problems without harming agricultural interests.
She asked for ideas. County Administrator Chris Boies responded that perhaps the state could require those who dump dirt to obtain special-use permits from localities before doing so.
"There should have been a little more oversight" of fill dirt operations already, said Republican Del. Dave LaRock.
However, "we don't want to create costly, unnecessary barriers ... to covering rock" on people's properties with dirt, LaRock said, such as when doing landscaping work.
"If you can do it locally," he said, referring to finding a solution, "the better."
LaRock moved to Clarke County from Loudoun County earlier this year. He said he wanted to be closer to relatives in the Winchester area.
Solar energy issues were another topic on the supervisors' mind during the luncheon at the Barns of Rose Hill.
According to the legislative agenda, state goals for reducing the use of fossil fuels — such as coal — for electricity production are "placing a lot of pressure on farmland to be converted to solar" panel installations. Clarke County has allowed such an installation within its boundaries, and its zoning ordinance provides guidance as to where such facilities should be located.
The agenda asks the state to continue letting localities control zoning for solar arrays, and to direct them toward urban and suburban areas instead of rural ones, "so we can prevent important farmland from being consumed."
That makes sense to Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Boyce.
"Where is it you need the energy? Urban areas," Gooditis said. More people live in urban areas and, therefore, more electricity is used in those places.
Developers will need incentives to build solar installations in more populated areas, Vogel speculated.
