BERRYVILLE — Russell District Supervisor Barbara Byrd has a message for drivers speeding along Triple J Road: Slow down.
Stretching about two miles between the Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) and Senseny Road, Triple J is a cut-through for Winchester-bound drivers wanting to avoid heavy traffic close to the city. Its initial 35 mph speed limit increases to 45 mph roughly halfway toward Senseny.
Using speed-monitoring equipment, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has determined that more than half of vehicles traveling the road go at least five miles per hour above the posted limits, and some do as much as 70 mph.
The Clarke County Sheriff's Office regularly monitors the road. However, Byrd told other members of the county's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that speeding remains a problem.
She speaks from experience. When driving along the road, she said, she is careful to maintain the speed limits. Speeding vehicles get close to her bumper, and she looks back and sees drivers obviously irritated with her, she added.
Byrd mentioned that a lot of older people live along Triple J, and some have to walk across the road to get to their mailboxes.
"All it takes is one injury ...," she said.
She asked whether an electronic speed monitoring sign — like those recently installed in Berryville — can be placed along the road.
Some drivers may be unaware as to how fast they are traveling, and seeing their speed would get them to slow down, she said.
VDOT could install such a sign temporarily, maybe for a week, said Ed Carter, resident engineer at the department's regional office in Edinburg. He questioned, though, whether drivers who slow down when they see the sign would continue to do so after the sign is removed.
For a permanent sign to be installed, the county would have to buy one, Carter said. That would cost $7,000 to $8,000, he estimated.
The supervisors made no commitment. County Administrator David Ash said the board would have to discuss the matter.
- In other business, the board set a public hearing for its Oct. 15 meeting concerning the county's acceptance of a $209,513 grant from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative. The money is to be forwarded to Comcast, which plans to use it to extend high-speed internet to as many as 97 residential and commercial locations in White Post, an unincorporated village off U.S. 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway).
- At Berryville officials' request, the board voted to provide a letter of support for the town's efforts to obtain a grant from VDOT to upgrade sidewalks on Mosby Boulevard's north side. The area has seen new development, and more is expected.
