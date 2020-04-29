BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday set aside more than $950,000 in contingency expenses while adopting a roughly $43.9 million budget for the new financial year that will start July 1.
No tax rate increases are part of the spending plan.
Contingency expenses will be made only if the supervisors eventually determine the county can afford them, said Joint Administrative Services Director Tom Judge.
Judge, who oversees finances for the county and its schools, has estimated the coronavirus pandemic could cost the county at least $970,000 in revenue, largely through lost sales tax collections and delinquent tax payments.
It could be January before the county determines the full impact of the pandemic on its finances, said supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District.
At $484,210, the largest contingency expense is a 2% across-the-board pay hike for employees, including school division personnel. That is a reduction from an initial 5% raise put forward.
The second largest, at $75,000, is high-risk insurance enabling older, paid emergency services workers to retire sooner than they might otherwise. Without it, the county has trouble attracting professional firefighters and medics, Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty has said.
Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence said if the county cannot afford the insurance in fiscal 2021, he would like for it to be a priority for funding in the following year.
Other general fund expenses on the contingency list include hiring a new sheriff’s deputy and providing supplies for the position, replacing two retiring employees within the sheriff’s and the county administration offices, hiring an additional part-time employee for the animal shelter and updating the county’s computer system.
Capital improvement projects on the list include buying a portable speed monitoring trailer, replacing worn-out chairs in a courtroom, replacing two older vehicles that have become unreliable and updating radio equipment used by the sheriff’s office.
Altogether, the contingency expenses total $952,395.
Expenditures in the overall county budget total $43,900,233, but revenues total only $43,739,364. The county will balance the budget by using $160,869 in reserve funds.
The budget reduces the real estate tax rate from 71 cents to 61½ cents per $100 of assessed value. At the new rate, the owner of a house assessed at $150,000 receives an annual tax bill for $922.50, a savings of $142.50 from under the old rate.
However, the reduced rate for fiscal 2021 doesn’t automatically mean that property owners will see lower tax bills. A recent reassessment showed fair market values for homes countywide rose by 15% to 20% during the past four years, so their bills likely will increase.
Virginia law requires localities, after they do reassessments, to adjust their real estate tax rates so the resulting revenue is no more than 101% of the amount generated in the previous year. If they want to set their tax rates higher, they must declare a proposed tax increase, then advertise and hold a public hearing on it.
The personal property (vehicle) tax rate is to remain at $4.496 per $100 of assessed value. Funds that the county gets through the state’s Personal Property Tax Relief Act reduce the amounts that car and truck owners actually must pay.
The business machinery and tools tax rate is to remain at $1.25 per $100.
The Clarke County Public Schools will receive $15,679,483 in local funding. That is a reduction of $505,355 from the current budget year. The reduction includes $203,844 in general operating funds, $141,761 in debt service and $159,750 in capital improvement funds, according to county finance officials.
Berryville District Supervisor Mary Daniel made the motion to adopt the resolution establishing the budget. Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett made the motion to adopt the resolution setting the tax rates. White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay made the motion to adopt a resolution approving budgeted appropriations. All of the resolutions were approved in unanimous votes.
“It’s been a very unique and difficult budget (preparation) session” since an initial spending plan was presented to the board in February, Weiss said.
But in terms of budgeting for fiscal 2021, “I think we’re in a relatively good place,” he said. “We’re trying to plan the best we can in these uncertain times.”
Tuesday’s supervisors meeting was the last for Daniel, who recently resigned from the board effective May 2. She has been appointed a general district court judge for the 26th Judicial District.
The board is looking to appoint a temporary successor to Daniel until a special election for the Berryville District seat is held on Nov. 3.
