BERRYVILLE — Controversial plans to turn historic Carter Hall in Millwood into a country inn are now before the Clarke County Board of Supervisors for consideration.
Tuesday afternoon, the board scheduled a public hearing on a special-use permit request for 6:30 p.m. June 20. Developers must be granted the permit if the project is to proceed.
The Clarke County Planning Commission, which advises the board on land-use issues, recently recommended approving the permit.
However, the supervisors will have the final say in the matter.
Carter Hall, off Bishop Meade Road (Route 255) northeast of Millwood Road (Route 723), is an 18th-century estate listed on both the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Project HOPE, a nonprofit health and humanitarian organization, occupied the estate for 40 years. In 2021, members of the Greenhalgh family — doing business as Carter Hall Estate LLC — bought the 87-acre property for $5.75 million.
Original plans were to turn Carter Hall into both a country inn and special events center. The plans included the construction of an outdoor swimming pool, a roughly 5,000-square-foot glass conservatory and a gatehouse.
During the Planning Commission's own hearings, some nearby residents voiced support for the project, noting it would create jobs and increase county tax revenues.
Yet many argued that noise and intense light from special events would disrupt their rural lifestyle. They also asserted that increased traffic would make narrow, twisty roads in the unincorporated village more congested and unsafe.
"There have been a lot of amendments to the plan since the original (permit) application" was submitted, David Frank of the engineering firm Pennoni & Associates told the supervisors.
Under those revisions, "Carter Hall won't have any events," said Jeremy Camp, the county's senior planner and zoning administrator.
That seemed to please most opponents at the commission's May 5 meeting, Camp told The Winchester Star.
Overnight lodging would be limited to 12 rooms occupied by no more than 24 guests, plan revisions and proposed conditions for granting the permit show.
A total of 17 conditions are suggested. Among the major ones:
• Lodging generally would be limited to six buildings, including four cabins, already on the property.
• Only meetings of the nonprofit Carter Hall Center for Conservation could be held there. Those gatherings could not exceed 60 people, and their purpose would be limited solely to handling the organization's business.
• Meals could be served only to overnight guests.
• Amplified sounds — such as from loudspeakers — would not be allowed outdoors. Indoor amplification could be heard no further than property lines.
• Fireworks would not be allowed. Neighbors have contended that the booms would frighten their farm animals.
• County officials would be able to conduct periodic compliance inspections with 24 hours notice.
White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay stated concern over how much the inn's operations and Center for Conservation meetings would increase traffic in Millwood. He's seeking a firm estimate.
"We need to get a handle on ... the worst-case scenario," McKay said.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss said coming up with such an estimate could be "a zero-sum game."
Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, said he perceives that potential noise problems are "the most contentious part" of the plan.
