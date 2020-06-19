BERRYVILLE — A proposal to double a fee applied to criminal and traffic cases in Clarke County courts will be the focus of a public hearing next month.
The hearing will be held during a Clarke County Board of Supervisors meeting at 6:30 p.m. July 21.
Under the proposal, the fee would increase from $10 to $20 to generate more revenue to pay courtroom security expenses, such as providing bailiffs during trials.
In turn, other funds currently used toward security costs could be put toward other expenses, according to officials.
The county averages collecting more than $48,000 per year from the court security fee. County Administrator Chris Boies estimates that by doubling the fee, an extra $45,000 to $50,000 could be collected annually, depending on the actual number of cases heard by the courts.
To implement the fee hike, the supervisors will have to adopt an amendment the county code.
The supervisors scheduled the hearing during their meeting Tuesday afternoon. They also set a hearing for the same date and time on a proposal to make a small adjustment to the boundary line of Clarke and Warren counties.
The adjustment would place nine homes and a fire department in the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District in Warren, where officials from both counties originally believed the properties were.
Homeowners apparently have paid taxes to Warren, and they have voted in that county and their children have gone to schools there since at least the 1970s. Mapping technology has shown, however, that the properties actually are in Clarke.
The supervisors also voted to proceed with plans to have an actuarial study done. The study, expected to cost about $1,500, will analyze risks to show when, in the future, the county can best afford to provide high-risk insurance for paid firefighters/medics.
According to Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty, the county has had trouble recruiting paid emergency personnel because it currently doesn’t offer the insurance.
High-risk insurance would enable older firefighters/medics — those more likely to suffer health problems — to retire a few years earlier than they otherwise might because they would feel more comfortable financially. It would help help them get through the period between retirement and when they are eligible for Social Security, Lichty has said.
The supervisors directed Boies to send the Virginia Retirement System a letter necessary to get the study started.
After the study is finished, the county will have a year to decide whether to begin offering the insurance, Boies said.
