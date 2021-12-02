BERRYVILLE — Memo from Clarke County to the Commonwealth of Virginia: If you want localities to keep your inmates, pay us enough to cover their room and board.
Funding issues top the county’s legislative priority list for 2022. The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Monday presented the list to the county’s three legislators — state Sen. Jill Vogel, R-27th; and Dels. Wendi Gooditis, D-10th, and Dave LaRock, R-33rd — as they prepare for the General Assembly session slated to start on Jan. 12.
The list asks that the state budget “be amended to fund local and regional jails based on actual costs as determined by the Annual Jail Cost Report,” published by the State Compensation Board.
Clarke participates in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, on Fort Collier Road in Frederick County, alongside Winchester and Frederick and Fauquier counties. A local authority oversees the jail’s operations based on state code provisions.
When local inmates are incarcerated there for more than a year, they become the state’s responsibility. Therefore, the state is supposed to fully pick up the costs for housing and feeding them, if they can’t be moved elsewhere, according to Clarke County Administrator Chris Boies.
At one point in October, he recalled, 221 such inmates were among more than 600 being housed at the detention center.
Based on figures in the Jail Cost Report, it costs localities an average of $45-50 per day to cover an inmate’s expenses, Boies said.
The state was reimbursing Clarke County only $12 per day per inmate, he said.
Since October, the state has transferred some of those inmates to its correctional facilities, Boies said. The COVID-19 pandemic has limited how many inmates could be transferred and how often, he said.
But the bottom line is the state should fully reimburse localities for expenses of inmates that become its responsibility, he continued.
The legislative priority list also asserts that the state should “meet its full funding obligations for constitutional officers and their state-mandated positions.”
Like other counties in Virginia, Clarke County has five constitutional offices: Commissioner of the revenue, treasurer, sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney and circuit court clerk. They’re basically state offices performing services at the local level. For that reason, both the state and the county share in their costs.
“Historically,” said Boies, “those positions have not been fully funded, which puts the burden on localities to make up the differences” between what the state and counties should pay.
That, like the inmate situation, takes money away from other needs, he said.
“In addition, we request (that) the state compensate state employees like the General District and Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court staffs adequately,” the list reads. “If the state provides pay increases for local, state-supported positions, the state should fully fund these increases.”
The supervisors are asking the state to begin subsidizing past “unfunded mandates” — programs and services forced upon counties that received no money to help cover the costs.
Boies, who has worked for the county for two years, couldn’t specify any such mandates at the spur of the moment.
Numerous other legislative priorities are mentioned on the supervisors’ list. They include:
Preferring that nutrient credits for farmland conversion be available only from within the hydrologic unit code (watershed boundary, basically) that credits are needed and not from adjacent units.
County officials also believe, the document shows, more research is needed to determine unintended consequences of permanently removing agricultural production from areas identified by the Natural Resource Conservation Service as important farmland soils.
Supporting comprehensive reform the state’s mental health system, including the reopening of adult mental hospitals for new admissions.
Opposing any legislation that would take away local control over how local land is used.
Supporting the state funding the construction of a pedestrian bridge over Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) near the Appalachian Trail crossing.
“This location is very dangerous for pedestrians to cross because of the topography, along with the speed and volume of vehicular traffic,” the list reads. “A pedestrian footbridge would provide a safe crossing for hikers and others who frequent this area.”
