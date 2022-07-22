BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted a resolution to help Winchester Regional Airport obtain financing for a construction project.
The resolution backs the Airport Authority’s request for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Loan Program to participate in issuing bonds.
Plans are for the airport’s current terminal, built in 1989 and comprising about 9,245 square feet, to be replaced with a new one covering about 16,300 square feet.
The new terminal is to comply with revised Federal Aviation Administration standards. It’s to be constructed roughly 100 feet south of the current facility at 491 Airport Road.
Construction was estimated to cost about $7.5 million. Yet actual bids came in higher than expected. The lowest bid was for $10.2 million; the highest was for $12.26 million.
Airport Manager Nick Sabo recently told The Winchester Star that officials probably will go ahead and award a contract in September. They reason that waiting could increase the construction cost even more amid inflation.
Winchester Regional Airport officially is designated to serve Clarke, Warren and Shenandoah counties as well as Winchester and Frederick County.
Under state law, “each supporting locality must adopt a resolution to approve any debt (by the Airport Authority) in excess of $5 million,” said Clarke County Administrator Chris Boies.
Clarke County won’t contribute any money of its own toward the project, Boies emphasized.
The supervisors on Tuesday also transferred $285,000 from the county’s fund balance into its self-funded health insurance fund.
Basically, fund balance is revenues minus expenditures. It includes reserve funds.
In a memo to the supervisors’ Finance Committee, Joint Administrative Services Director Brenda Bennett wrote that the extra money will provide a larger account balance for possible future claims.
“The claims that are paid from this account continue to vary considerably from month to month,” wrote Bennett, who oversees county finances. “This transfer ... would help to cover timing issues between premiums paid, claims processed and refunds received.”
Bennett couldn’t be reached Thursday afternoon for further comment on insurance matters.
At the start of last year, Clarke County began self-funding employee health insurance following a dispute between Anthem and Valley Health System.
Self-funded insurance means the county is its own insurer, using its own funds. A third-party administrator processes claims on the county’s behalf.
Buckmarsh District Supervisor David Weiss, the board’s chairman, said he believes self-funded insurance remains “the best way (for the county) to go” until the economy improves.
In addition, the supervisors:
• Transferred $5,000 from the county’s savings to the Barns of Rose Hill.
The money is a contribution to the nonprofit arts organization’s endowment fund. It will match a contribution from the Eugene B. Casey Foundation.
• Appointed Mark Gribble to the county’s Economic Development Advisory Committee
Gribble will fill an unexpired term ending on Dec. 31.
