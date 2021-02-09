BERRYVILLE — The more people who are involved in recruiting and retaining businesses the better, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors believes.
Last summer, the county hired a full-time economic development director. That led County Administrator Chris Boies to recently propose a structure for economic development efforts. Following a lengthy discussion Monday morning, the supervisors directed Boies to further develop the structure, such as by specifying tasks for which each of the three panels involved in those efforts will be responsible.
“Once we define the responsibilities,” Boies said, “we can give some specific direction” to the panel members.
Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass, who attended the meeting by phone, wondered about combining the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) with the Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDAC). He said, though, he didn’t intend for the idea to be construed as a suggestion.
A seven-member panel, the IDA is authorized by the state to issue bonds and buy or sell property to support economic development projects. The EDAC, made up of eight members from various sectors of the local economy, advise the supervisors, Boies and Economic Development and Tourism Director Felicia Hart on how to help the county achieve its economic development goals.
Both panels are appointed by the supervisors. Unlike the IDA, though, the EDAC has no statutory authority. And, state code limits localities’ IDAs to having seven members, so the supervisors cannot expand the authority to include any EDAC members.
Combining the panels would mean “losing potential” for economic expansion, said supervisors Chairman David Weiss.
Under the recommended structure, the IDA mainly is to devote itself to business attraction, retention and expansion efforts, particularly those involving industries and larger businesses. The EDAC mostly is to be involved in efforts to achieve a sense of community and market small businesses.
For example, Boies said, “getting people to (visit) the farmers’ market would be an EDAC activity.” Helping a landowner develop vacant property that a prospective company is interested in acquiring would be the IDA’s responsibility, he said.
It’s “two different directions,” said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor.
Referring to EDAC members, he said working with small businesses — like those in downtown Berryville — “is what they’re good at.”
Small businesses provide and create jobs just like larger ones. Therefore, it’s important that their needs be met, according to White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay.
“You don’t have to have triple digits to be successful,” McKay, the board’s vice chairman, said of employment numbers. “Single digits are successful because they add up to double digits.”
The third panel is the Berryville-Clarke County Joint Committee on Economic Development & Tourism, known informally as the “MOU Committee” because it oversees matters pertaining to a memorandum of understanding between the town and county to cooperate. The committee is comprised of two town council members and two supervisors.
Regardless of who’s doing what, “the majority of the work is going to be done by” Hart, Boies said.
