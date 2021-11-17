BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors is going to court to seek ownership of the controversial Confederate monument in downtown Berryville and the small parcel on which it stands.
The board also is going to court to try and stop a private veterans group from obtaining ownership.
If those efforts are successful, the monument will remain in front of the county courthouse on North Church Street, supervisors Chairman David Weiss vowed Monday night during a special meeting of the board.
That is based on recommendations of a citizens committee that earlier this year came up with recommendations to resolve the controversy.
The monument, installed in 1900 and titled “Appomattox,” lists names of Confederate soldiers from the county who died in battle during the Civil War. A statue of an unarmed, downcast soldier stands atop the monument which, like similar ones throughout Virginia and the nation, has garnered dissension due to the Confederacy’s support of slavery.
Research revealed the county owns neither the monument nor a small, round parcel on which it stands amid the courthouse grounds. Officials determined both are owned by a private association of cavalry descendants. Nobody knows if any of the descendants are alive and, if so, whether they’re interested in claiming the property.
Because it doesn’t own the property, the county can’t legally move the monument or do anything else to it.
The supervisors voted to direct Robert Mitchell, the county’s part-time attorney, to file suit in Clarke County Circuit Court seeking ownership of the monument and its site based on adverse possession, more commonly known as “squatter’s rights.”
Considering that “no person or entity” has claimed ownership since the controversy erupted, Mitchell said he believes the county has a case because it has maintained the property for more than 90 years and has an insurance policy on the monument.
Turner Ashby Camp 1567 Sons of Confederate Veterans, a Winchester-based organization devoted to preserving Confederate history, already filed a suit in circuit court seeking ownership. That suit is on the court’s docket today, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
The supervisors also voted to direct Mitchell to intervene in that case on the county’s behalf. Boies said Mitchell will appear in court today to lodge an objection to the camp’s request.
Both votes were unanimous following motions by Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence, with little discussion.
“This board doesn’t take this action lightly,” said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor.
The citizens committee ultimately recommended keeping the monument at its current location, but also researching and sharing more of Clarke County’s history, especially as it pertains to African Americans. Potential methods of sharing that, the committee determined, include erecting at least one more statue on the courthouse grounds and/or naming the building after a deceased, highly-regarded Black person from the county.
As part of the process, the county aims to hire a consultant to develop a master plan for the grounds.
Three firms recently submitted proposals. The supervisors intend to schedule a private meeting to interview two of the firms, then negotiate a contract with one.
“I hope this (decisions made Monday night) indicates to the entire community that the board is following through on its commitment” to resolve the controversy appropriately, Weiss said.
